The Ultimate Crewneck Sweater Dress Is Under $40 at Nordstrom

We would first like to extend a thanks to whoever first decided it was a good idea to take a sweater and turn it into a dress — what a glorious creation! They are without question our favorite easy garments to throw on in the wintertime. Sweater dresses of all different shapes and sizes are welcome in our closets, but the basic ones are always essentials.

Everyday sweater dresses like this one from BP. are such a staple for Us in the colder months, and this one at Nordstrom is on sale for a price that’s truly hard to beat. Plus, it comes in a slew of sleek shades so you can stock up on all of your favorite hues!

This dress is basically a standard crewneck sweater which has been stretched out so its hemline reaches a mini-length. Depending on your height, it should hit somewhere around the mid-thigh area — which is actually a strong vibe for the winter! We know that mini-length dresses and freezing temps might not seem like the most natural combo, but one of the best ways to style this frock is by pairing it with some thigh-high boots. If you’re looking to jazz it up, sultry, show-stopping boots are the way to go — but if you want to up your casual game, there are plenty of other options.

This dress will be enhanced with any type of footwear — from your staple white chunky sneakers, to loafer mules or even strappy heels! If you can’t beat the cold, just add some opaque or fleece tights to add extra warmth to your ensemble. But of course, if you’re not a fan of that styling choice, why not just rely on an extra long jacket to keep you nice and toasty?

This dress’ silhouette is simple and without frills, which is why shoppers are enamored with their purchase. If you prefer a more oversized, boxy fit, you can just wear it on its own or cinch it in with a wide belt to create an hourglass shape. Basics like this keep our closets interesting and get our creative juices flowing, and at this price, we can’t resist adding to our carts right now!

