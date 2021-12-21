This Bodycon Dress Is So Comfy, You Could Even Nap in It — 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we often do, we recently found ourselves perusing the Nordstrom sale section — looking for new fashion finds for ourselves, gifts for friends and style inspiration. Of course, we soon found ourselves in the loungewear category. Loungewear always has a place in our lives, no matter how many pairs of sweats we own.

But just imagine how surprised and intrigued we were when this bodycon dress popped up in the loungewear sale. Can the words “bodycon” and “lounge” even be used in the same sentence? Well, we just did it, so it seems the answer it yes — though this Treasure & Bond dress would have convinced Us either way!

Get the Treasure & Bond Side Ruched Body-Con Dress (originally $59) for just $47 at Nordstrom! Free shipping!

This short-sleeve midi dress is made of a very soft, lightly stretchy jersey material, and while it’s a bodycon design, it’s not skin-tight. It lightly hugs your figure for a more comfy-casual feel that still looks incredible. The not-so-secret secret this dress has to make it extra flattering is the ruching on the side, adding a dash of panache while complementing your figure all around!

This is a slip-on dress too, which means you not only don’t have to deal with zipping, buttoning or clasping, but you also don’t have to feel any metal or plastic digging into your waist or back. Yet another reason why this dress is nap-worthy. And another plus is that it can be washed in the machine and tumbled dry to keep things easy for you!

This piece has hundreds of reviews at Nordstrom, and shoppers are calling it “extremely flattering,” saying they “think anyone can pull off this little dress.” They say it’s “as comfortable as a pair of sweats, but of course looks a lot better,” and that they’re “constantly getting comments on how cute this dress is.” Shoppers also note how it’s “very versatile.” One even mentioned how it’s a great choice for a capsule wardrobe because it’s so simple but can be styled in so many ways!

This dress will be super easy to wear with sneakers or sandals in spring or summer, adding a denim jacket when the weather calls for it, but you can totally rock it in the winter too! Grab a pair of tights and heeled booties and layer up with a sherpa zip-up, a cashmere cardigan or even a chunky pullover sweater. This dress is so easygoing — it’s going to work with anything you throw on top of it. It comes in three colors too, though some sizes are selling out, so you’ll want to claim your faves fast!

