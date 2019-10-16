We Found the Sweetest Suede Jacket Ever (and It Comes in So Many Colors)





We’re always looking for ways to up our jacket game! Unfortunately, this is always easier said than done. With weather app fluctuation constantly impacting our daily routines, it’s impossible to know what type of jacket to wear. Do we need a lightweight one — or perhaps a heavier option? It’s a constant back-and-forth, and we’re left with anything but peace of mind.

We’ve all had it up to here with problematic fall jackets that don’t fit the bill, so trust Us when we say we’re here to put an end to that. How? Easy, it all starts with throwing on this perfect piece.

See it: Grab the Kut from Kloth Jacee Draped Moto Jacket for $88 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

The Kut from Kloth Jacee Draped Moto Jacket is the answer to everyone’s outerwear-related issues. According to reviewers, it’s the error-proof way to go about our daily lives in the most “up to date fashion” too. Talk about the ultimate win-win here, right? Right! Of course, the only thing better than that is a wide variety of available colors. There’s black, buff, charcoal, light rose and yes, even a raisin hue too — and no matter what shade you select, there is absolutely no wrong way to go. But how do we know that? Simple: every jacket features the exact same design.

Which means what, exactly? It means those tried-and-true moto jackets we’ve become well-versed with over the years? They just might be a thing of the past (at least for now)! It’s impossible to resist our future — and it all starts with this jacket and its streamlined cut. So many reviewers couldn’t get over how this silhouette fit them like a glove. One reviewer said it was the “most flattering fit” she’s ever seen and another said it “hit her body in all the right ways,” and the rest of them? Well, they couldn’t get over the “comfortable and stretchier” material (which might be the reason for its stellar fit).

Have we mentioned the suede it’s crafted from? According to one reviewer, it was the “sweetest suede” she’s ever seen. It was “luxurious” and “so soft to touch,” and many couldn’t believe how expensive and elegant it looked and felt. The best part is the balance. We love how this design is paired with an edgier factor to elevate the entire look. The asymmetrical zip-front was the dainty detail we didn’t even know we needed — and truly adds major value.

Reviewers were left ecstatic. Many of them couldn’t wait to wear this jacket to-and-from work and even break it out on the weekends. Since it was so endlessly wearable, it was simple to layer looks around it. On the colder days, it’s perfect when paired with any turtleneck or sweater and on those warmer ones, we can rock a T-shirt underneath too. This moto jacket is exactly what we’ve all been missing.

