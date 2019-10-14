This Trench Coat Masters In-Between Style and Is 50% Off at Nordstrom!





Fall is in full swing! From brisk, windy mornings to unseasonably warm afternoons, it’s safe to say Mother Nature is here to test our adaptability skills. Basically, in order to survive her — and all of the inconsistent weather she throws our way — we need to stay a step ahead. But how can we do that? Well, for starters the answer isn’t avoiding the outdoors all season long. That’s impossible — even if we tried. Instead, the solution is a bit more stylish.

What is it? It’s finding the most suitable layering item to top off any look. Now, we’re not talking about any old layer here. Not every single coat or jacket in our vicinity will seal the deal. Here, we’re talking about one that is equal parts smart as it is stylish. One that is comfortable and chic, and one that can master these in-between temperatures we’re constantly dealing with. Does this sound of interest to anyone? If so, we’ve found the perfect piece right here thanks to this gem.

See it: Grab the London Fog Double Breasted Trench Coat (originally $278) now with prices starting at just $139, available at Nordstrom!

The London Fog Double Breasted Trench Coat is an easy and effective way to weather any storm this season. But that can be said about any jacket, so what’s so special about this? One reviewer says, “Its rich details and the quality [of this] garment is incredible at this price-point” (we fully agree) — while another says “it’s the lightweight jacket” we all need. And, what’s our personal stance on it? Just that it’s an absolute smash-hit.

Let’s start with the charcoal shade that it’s available in. We love how it’s a great substitute for anyone who’s looking to gravitate away from the traditional browns, blacks or blues of the world. Instead, this unexpected yet pleasantly well-received shade is just as sleek, stylish and sophisticated, and best of all? It emulates that same “business-like” look that we all need when we’re heading off to our traditional nine-to-fives.

Speaking of those morning commutes! We love how this trench coat comes prepared — for any weather, that is. It’s strategically designed to include features such as a removable hood and a flattering tie-waist. Both are sensational when we’re looking to combat any unexpected rainstorm or snowstorm thrown our way. It’ll easily keep our hair and bodies dry. Plus, we love how it’ll do so in the chicest of ways too. The notched collar balances out the two looser-fitting features while also adding a bit of structure to the overall jacket as well.

In addition to that, there are also buttoned sleeves to roll up and down when adjusting to the ever-changing weather too. We love how versatile and adaptable all of the dainty details make this piece, and we’re not alone.

One reviewer loved how easy to wear this trench coat was! She specifically loved throwing it on, on those cold “windy and rainy days.” Between the hood and tie-waist, it offered up enough protection to keep her warm and dry wherever she was heading. And, according to another reviewer, she looked as “sleek” as ever doing so. This jacket also featured a “waterproof” component that was even more well-received. It didn’t matter what Mother Nature threw anyone’s way, this coat was “modern, classic” and so chic that it fully mastered transitional style.

