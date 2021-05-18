17 Nordstrom Fashion Deals Too Good to Pass Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you find yourself getting a little bored, what’s your go-to move? Do you start scrolling through Instagram? Do you clean? Do you throw on an episode of The Office? For Us, our default is usually online shopping. Specifically, we love to check Nordstrom first — knowing that we’re always going to find some major deals waiting for us. This time was no exception!

Nordstrom has such great deals on fashion pieces right now, especially from all of our favorite Nordstrom Made brands. We’re talking all different types of items too, from activewear to accessories. It was difficult to narrow things down, but we’ve managed to pick out 17 can’t-miss pieces you can grab right now — with free shipping too!

Activewear

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s not a Nordstrom Made list without some Zella on it! These Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings are a must-buy for Us at 33% off!

2. For a moody, hazy tie-dye, these Zella Studio Lite leggings will be right up your alley!

3. These BP. Classic Joggers are comfy and cozy, but we’re most obsessed with the “love begins within” graphic!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Treasure & Bond dress has stormy sky vibes — and it’s super soft!

5. Tiered dresses are everything right now, and this long-sleeve babydoll style BP. dress is a way to nail the look day in and day out!

6. We always make sure to have a versatile black dress in our wardrobe. This BP. Sleeveless Rib Minidress is exactly the type of piece we look for!

Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We just can’t get enough of the simple white blouse look right now, but it takes skill to get it right. We have to say, this Halogen Hidden Button Long Sleeve Blouse crushed it!

8. Someone grab our yellow Walkman and some butterfly clips, because this BP. Fitted Sweater Vest is so ’90s — and we love it!

9. Compliments are going to be flying your way when you put on this Leith Off the Shoulder Velour Crop Top!

10. It’s a cropped BP. sweatshirt with a little dog face on it, and you can choose which dog you want. We don’t have to explain to you why that’s a must-have!

Accessories

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This Set of 6 Party Earrings will be perfect for all of those make-up parties and weddings you’ll be attending this year. Almost $40 off!

12. Ready to start wearing belts again? With one as sleek as this Treasure & Bond Oval Hardware Leather Belt, you’ll actually look forward to it!

13. Aviators look good on every face shape, so nabbing this top-rated BP. mirrored pair on sale is a huge win!

14. It’s most definitely time to pull out your favorite straw accessories. This Ravi Straw Backpack is going to go everywhere with us!

Shoes

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Just because the weather is heating up doesn’t mean you have to totally say goodbye to shearling and sherpa! These Treasure & Bond Davina Faux Shearling Slides are definitely getting a priority slot on our shoe rack!

16. The yellow citrine shade of these Caslon Nellie slip-ons will go perfectly with your favorite summer dresses!

17. Clogs are having a major moment right now, so we’re not letting the deal on these Caslon Rosy Garden Clogs pass Us by!

