This Chic Nordstrom Made Mesh Top Comes in 3 Colors — 40% Off

Sheer pieces have been making their mark on the fashion industry for quite a few years now, but sometimes, we’re baffled as to how to pull the look off. Rocking something that’s sheer is definitely a bold statement. You have to find the right type of style that you’re comfortable wearing, or one that you can easily adjust to make work for your aesthetic.

One of our favorite sheer finds is this simple and sophisticated long-sleeve top from Zella! We truthfully didn’t expect to find a top this stylish from a popular brand that’s traditionally focused on athletic wear, but Nordstrom always comes through for Us. Best of all, you can currently score it on sale for 40% off right now.

Get the Zella Women’s Sheer Luck Long Sleeve Mesh T-Shirt on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $29, available at Nordstrom!

Even though this top is technically of the athleisure variety, you can do so much more with it than just wear it while working out or leaving the gym. Shoppers say that they’re styling it for date nights and even for the office. With the right tweaks, it totally works! As mentioned, this long-sleeve top is fully sheer and has a mock neck-inspired feel at the neckline.

Shoppers agree that the mesh feels “silky” on the skin and is seriously comfortable. Reviewers claim that it runs true to size and state the fit is pretty skintight, but thanks to the high-quality material, it isn’t difficult to wear! Of course, if you don’t want a particularly tight fit, you can order the top in a size up — which is what quite a few shoppers ended up doing.

This top comes in three different shades: One classic black version, one grey marble version and one abstract wave print option! The black top is probably the most sheer out of the three, while the printed picks are slightly more opaque. As far as styling goes, the sky is literally the limit.

For a more dramatic sheer moment, you can wear it over a bra or bralette — and if you want to stay more covered-up, a cami is essential to have on deck! You can also layer different leather jackets or tops over this one if you’re looking to land a grungy ’90s vibe — think Kourtney Kardashian on date night with Travis Barker. Basically, there’s so much you can do with this mesh top, and it’s an excellent way to introduce a sheer look into your everyday wardrobe!

