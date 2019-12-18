This Classic North Face Jacket Is on Sale Right Now at Nordstrom





Whether we like it or not, winter is here — and those unbearably cold temperatures are going to continue to drop each and every day. While we may fantasize about a one-way plane ticket to California, we need to be realistic.

Our best defense when it comes to Mother Nature’s wrath is a strong offense — which is the right coat to keep Us warm. Of course, that’s easier said than done — which is why we went ahead and found the ideal piece to wear this season and next. Oh, and it’s seriously on sale!

Grab The North Face Dealio 550 Fill Power Down Parka (originally $299) now with prices starting at just $224 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

The North Face Dealio 550 Fill Power Down Parka is the perfect piece for anyone who’s looking to keep warm (and look cool) this winter season. This comfy-chic piece doesn’t comes available in five colorways. Options range from Vintage White to TNF Black, both of which are classic North Face shades. Oh, and if you’re looking to liven things up a bit? Turn your attention to the new Taupe Green, Deep Garnet Red or Asphalt Gray to make a stylish statement.

While many winter jackets simply don’t provide the proper length, this quilted parka reaches right above the knee — which is optimal for freezing temperatures.

Additionally, the quilted material is insulated and windproof! Those extra layers will ensure protection for any shopper. This super-luxe parka also features a faux-fur removable hood, which serves as a stylish shield! Wear it when you need it and take it off on the days you don’t. Either way, it’s the ultimate in versatility! Of course, the reviewers agree.

One recent owner deemed this parka “perfect.” She went ahead and called it the “nice cozy blanket” everyone needs. She claims that she “doesn’t go anywhere without it,” which is high praise — especially when we’re talking about outerwear! This parka is the one-and-only piece everyone needs to survive the season in style — and it’s on sale!

