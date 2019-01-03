Hurry! The Insane Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Ends Tonight

There’s still time to save in the massive Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale before it ends!

We’ve spent months making sure to buy thoughtful gifts for everyone for the holidays. Now, the only person on our agenda is Us so we’re treating ourselves!

We’ve been eyeing up several items from leggings to handbags for a while now and we’re in luck because they’re majorly marked down. But since some of our favorite finds are up to 50 percent off, we need to act fast before they sell out.

Since this is a massive sale, we highlighted the best part of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale for you to make browsing a breeze in the final countdown of the sale.

Happy shopping!

Our Favorite Designer Brands and Categories in the Nordstrom Sale

1. Up to 60% Off Badgley Mischka

Whether we’re going to work, running errands or just need an everyday jacket or knit to carry us through the winter and beyond, we’re reaching for Badgley Mischka.

Our Absolute Favorite: We love the stunning Badgley Mischka Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Front Coat and its lavender shade. Now only $175.

See more Badgley Mischka for up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

2. Up to 60% off Cole Haan

We look to Cole Haan for both comfort and style and when we spot the label marked down, we definitely make sure to add it to our carts!

Our Absolute Favorite: We dig the Cole Haan Harrington Knee High Riding Boot, now just $150.

See more Cole Haan for up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

3. Up to 60% off Faithfull the Brand

Faithfull has plenty of picks for trendsetters, though we’re partial to the floral dresses and blouses with plenty of feminine flourishes.

Our Absolute Favorite: This Teguise Tie Hem Crop Top (only $72) is perfect for wearing with high-waist jeans.

See more Faithfull the Brand for up to 60% off at Nordstrom.

4. Up to 60% off FRAME

FRAME is one of our go-to brands for virtually any denim fit, though our favorite is the label’s skinny jeans.

Our Absolute Favorite: Check out the FRAME Le Skinny de Jeanne Raw Stagger Hem Jeans for just $123.

See more FRAME deals up to 60% off at Nordstrom.

5. Up to 60% off Tory Burch

Whether we prefer to stick to the classics or want a more trendy outfit, Tory Burch delivers with beautiful boots, flirty dresses and trendy (yet roomy) bags.

Our Absolute Favorite: These Tory Burch Liana Ballet Flats are dressed up with an adorable (and sparkly) logo, plus they’re only $186.

See more Tory Burch deals for up to 60% off, only at Nordstrom.

6. Up to 60% off Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto has us covered from desk to drinks and all the life that happens in-between.

Our Absolute Favorite: These Vince Camuto Stretch Twill Ankle Pants can go from day to night (all we have to do is switch a blouse or sweater to a crop top or a sequin tank!) Plus they’re only $53.

See more Vince Camuto sale finds for up to 60% off at Nordstrom.

7. Up to 60% off Michael Kors

We’re always on the hunt for versatile, well-made items to add to our wardrobe and we always make sure to check out Michael Kors for fun (and trendy) pieces.

Our Absolute Favorite: Check out these stylish Michael Michael Kors Blaine Kitten Heel Booties, starting at just $90.

See more Michael Kors items for up to 60% off, only at Nordstrom.

8. Up to 60% Off Women’s Activewear

We spend year-round in activewear, but we definitely need some new workout gear to make sure those gym selfies for 2019 are fresh! Plus, new gym attire will make us want to go to the gym, right?

Our Absolute Favorite: These 50% off Zella ‘Hatha’ High Waist Crop Leggings (now $27) have over 1,300 5-star customer reviews and we’re stocking up ASAP!

See more Women’s Activewear deals up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

9. Up to 80% Off Women’s Coats

It doesn’t matter how full our coat racks already are, because there’s always a new jacket that trumps the last. And since winter is long, we spend an awful lot of time in our coats anyways. Perfect excuse!

Our Absolute Favorite: This super-soft Halogen Hooded Coat is marked down 40% (over $100 off) and our new favorite way to transition any season in style!

See all Women’s Coat deals up to 80% off at Nordstrom!

10. Up to 70% Off Women’s Boots

We’ve had certain pairs of boots for years now, but that doesn’t stop us from buying even more, especially when they’re on sale. Nordstrom has a variety of women’s boots on sale in varying heights, colors and styles for all tastes.

Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve been eyeing these Sam Edelman Valda Knee High Boots for weeks now and now that they are 50% off we’re adding them to our cart before they sell out!

See all women’s boot deals up to 70% off at Nordstrom!

11. Up to 70% Off Women’s Denim

We wear denim literally any chance we get. We have specific pairs for the office, for the weekend, for going out and for when we want to make a major statement. So many jeans are on sale at Nordstrom so we may just refresh our denim for all occasions.

Our Absolute Favorite: Reviewers are obsessed with these stylish 1822 Denim High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans and we can’t get over the too-good-to-be-true $25 sale price tag!

See all women’s denim deals up to 70% off at Nordstrom!

12. Up to 50% Off Leggings

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t frequently pull off leggings as pants — even at the office. Since leggings have even made their way into our workwear, we’re always on the hunt for a pair that really does look like pants.

Our Absolute Favorite: With nearly 200 raving reviews these Washed Moto Leggings are such a steal at $23 and we’re scooping them up in both the olive dark and black shades!

See all deals on leggings up to 70% off at Nordstrom!

13. Up to 70% Off Women’s Sneakers

New sneakers will make us go to the gym too, right? A good pair of kicks is more than just workout gear since we often bring them along for travel, to switch into after a long day or even to pair with our stylish outfits. Plus, there are plenty of pairs that are stylish all on their own!

Our Absolute Favorite: These Vince Warren Slip-On Sneakers define the perfect street-style look and the huge 50% off sale price has Us adding them to cart before they sell out!

See all women’s sneakers deals up to 70% off at Nordstrom!

14. Up to 60% Off Women’s Sleepwear

Counting sheep calls for fashion, too! On the weekends — when we’re not in leggings or activewear, of course — you’d likely see Us wearing our PJs.

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re totally loving these ultra soft Make + Model Boyfriend Brushed Hacci Lounge Pants that give the perfect lived-in look (now only $27)!

See more women’s sleepwear deals up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

15. Up to 80% Off Women’s Sweaters

For Us, sweaters last much longer than through winter. We layer knits of all varieties over outfits in spring and even keep some handy during the summer months when air conditioning gets too chilly.

Our Absolute Favorite: Available in all regular and petite sizes and an array of beautiful colors this Halogen Relaxed V-Neck Cashmere Sweater is our definition of a sale must-have (now just $59!)

See all women’s sweater deals up to 80% off at Nordstrom!

16. Up to 80% Off Dresses

Depending on the style, a great dress can work year-round. Paired with tights and a cardigan for winter or bare legs in the summer, we stock up on dresses all year long.

Our Absolute Favorite: One of our favorite dresses (and nearly 300 reviewers agree) we’re scooping up this LEITH Ruched Long Sleeve Dress in so many colors!

See all dresses up to 80% off at Nordstrom!

17. Up to 60% Off Loungewear

Getting dressed for work, parties and all of the items on our social calendars requires a lot of thought. So while we’re relaxing at home, it’s important to have comfy and cozy loungewear waiting for us after a long day.

Our Absolute Favorite: We love our Zella and this 40% off Zella Tear It Up Cold-Shoulder Tunic is no exception!

See all loungewear deals up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

These products are selling out ASAP and these major sale prices won’t come back around until summer (if they ever do) so hurry to scoop up major savings at the Nordstrom 2018 Half-Yearly Sale today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

