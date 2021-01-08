Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the beginning of a new year, and for Us, that means a chance to totally revamp our wardrobe. It does not mean, however, that we’re about to drop thousands of dollars to do so. We’re shopping solely bargains, baby, and Nordstrom is ready to provide. With new savings up to an extra 40% off on a practically countless number of items, we’re about to make some serious moves!

This sale only lasts a couple of weeks, so don’t wait too long if you spot something you love. it could sell out before the sale even officially ends on January 25, 2021. Want to see our top picks so you can start filling up that cart? Let’s do it!

21 of the Fastest-Selling Sale Categories and Brands in the Nordstrom Sale

1. Up to 70% Off Cashmere Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: This Halogen turtleneck sweater actually blends cashmere and wool to create just about the coziest, softest wardrobe staple you could ever imagine. Originally $179, it’s now just $107 in multiple colors!

Check out all women’s cashmere sweater deals at Nordstrom!

2. Up to 60% Off Slippers

Our Absolute Favorite: Indoors or outdoors, these Dolce Vita Puff Faux Fur Slippers will practically never leave your feet. They were $50, but now you can grab them for as low at $20!

Check out all women’s slipper deals at Nordstrom!

3. Up to 40% Off Estée Lauder

Our Absolute Favorite: Estée Lauder is arguably the top skincare brand in the world, and this Lift + Glow set includes four products you can try to perfect your routine. It was $97, but now it’s marked down to $78!

Check out all Estée Lauder deals at Nordstrom!

4. Up to 64% Off Sleepwear and Robes

Our Absolute Favorite: Snooze in extreme luxury with these silky Splendid Satin Pajamas. How gorgeous is that color? It’s almost as good as the sale price — down to $44 from the original $88!

Check out all women’s sleepwear and robe deals at Nordstrom!

5. Up to 36% Off Laura Mercier

Our Absolute Favorite: Laura Mercier powders are truly musts in any beauty bag, and this jumbo Rose Pirouette Illuminator Pressed Powder proves why. Originally $45, it’s now down to only $29!

Check out all Laura Mercier deals at Nordstrom!

6. Up to 60% Off Sweaty Betty

Our Absolute Favorite: This celeb-favorite brand makes some of our favorite activewear and loungewear, and these Power Sculpt Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings are no exception. They were $100, but now they’re only $60!

Check out all women’s Sweaty Betty deals at Nordstrom!

7. Up to 70% Off Sweatshirts and Hoodies

Our Absolute Favorite: Finding a great deal on Topshop is always a huge win, so finding this World Sweatshirt marked down from $58 to $29 has us celebrating!

Check out all women’s sweatshirts and hoodie deals at Nordstrom!

8. Up to 83% Off Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Bobeau Lisette Tie Strap Midi Dress is the definition of floral beauty, and you can totally dress it up or down. Originally $78, it’s now only $47!

Check out all women’s dress deals at Nordstrom!

9. Up to 67% Off Dr. Scholl’s

Our Absolute Favorite: The Dr. Scholl’s Maker Mule combines mixed leathers with an unbelievably comfortable fit to flawlessly demonstrate what happens when fashion meets function. The Maker Mule was $100, but now it’s only $50!

Check out all women’s Dr. Scholl’s deals at Nordstrom!

10. Up to 64% Off Handbags and Wallets

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to elevate your everyday looks with minimal effort, then let Us introduce you to this wildly chic Ted Baker Stina Embossed Faux Leather Crossbody Bag. Its original price was $129, but now it’s on sale for only $77!

Check out all handbag and wallet deals at Nordstrom!

11. Up to 70% Jeans and Denim

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with 7 For All Mankind denim, and these Ankle Skinny Jeans prove it with their skinny cut and stretchy fit. The green Agave shade is just gorgeous too. Originally $198, they’re now only $119!

Check out all women’s jean and denim deals at Nordstrom!

12. Up to 50% Off Too Faced

Our Absolute Favorite: Three breakaway palettes and a special-edition Better Than Sex travel mascara? This Too Faced Enchanted Wonderland Makeup Set is seriously a steal with its $25 price tag, marked down from $49!

Check out all Too Faced deals at Nordstrom!

13. Up to 75% Off Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: Uncommon James by Kristin Cavallari is a gift that keeps on giving. We’re head over heels for this Over the Moon Lariat Necklace, marked down to $41 from $68!

Check out all women’s jewelry deals at Nordstrom!

14. Up to 70% Off Coats, Jackets and Blazers

Our Absolute Favorite: How about warming up with a cup of hot cocoa and this Sam Edelman Faux Fur Trim Down Parka? It used to be $260, but now it’s just $150!

Check out all women’s coat, jacket and blazer deals at Nordstrom!

15. Up to 70% Off Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: We all could probably use some new face masks right now, and these Adult Pleated Face Masks are great with their washable cotton fabric and adjustable straps. The best part? They were $20, but now a pack of four is just $7!

Check out all women’s accessory deals at Nordstrom!

16. Up to 73% Off Activewear

Our Absolute Favorite: These Cotton Citizen Milan Tie Dye Bike Shorts are A+ for working out, but they’re also totally trendy for everyday wear. They were originally $90, but now they’re only $54!

Check out all women’s activewear deals at Nordstrom!

17. Up to 62% Off Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: Who doesn’t love a little shimmer and sparkle? This b.tempt’d by Wacoal Future Foundation Sparkle Underwire T-Shirt Bra shows the rest how it’s done! Originally? $42. Now? Just $25!

Check out all women’s bra deals at Nordstrom!

18. Up to 60% Off Home Decor

Our Absolute Favorite: Chrissy Teigen is an enormous fan of Barefoot Dreams blankets, saying she uses hers every day of the year. Get your own with this CozyChic Textured Patterned Throw, marked down from $188 to $141!

Check out all home decor deals at Nordstrom!

19. Up to 78% Off Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Houndstooth, satin, a surplice neckline and a pleated peplum effect? This Chelsea28 Houndstooth Satin Drape Top is everything and more. Originally $69, it’s now just $25!

Check out all women’s top deals at Nordstrom!

20. Up to 40% Off Origins

Our Absolute Favorite: This limited edition Ginger Rush Intensely Hydrating Body Cream from Origins is a luxurious delight, and this could be your last chance to grab it. Plus, it’s marked all to way down to $23 from $38!

Check out all Origins deals at Nordstrom!

21. Up to 60% Off Sunglasses and Eyewear

Our Absolute Favorite: These BP. 49mm Blue Light Blocking Wire Glasses are a fantastic pick for anyone who spends most of the day staring at a screen — which is most of us. They were $15, but now they’re only $9!

Check out all sunglasses and eyewear deals at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Shop the entire Nordstrom sale section here!

