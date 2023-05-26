21 of the Best Memorial Day Deals at Nordstrom — Starting at $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Deals over here! Deals over there! Deals everywhere! Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale coincides with Memorial Day weekend this year, which means we have some serious shopping to do!
Nordstrom is obviously a top destination for excellent fashion finds and luxury beauty picks, so you won’t want to skip out on a sale this big. We’ll show you 21 of the best deals below. Shop now — before they sell out!
Fashion Deals
Dresses
1. Our Absolute Favorite: The ultimate grab-and-go dress! This adorable gingham CeCe babydoll dress will be your secret weapon for picnics, barbecues, farmers’ markets and more. It was $89, now it’s $67!
2. We Also Love: Want to feel overwhelmingly beautiful at your next fancy event or dinner date? Pick up this Bardot Lina Lace Sheath Dress in Pink Rose. Originally $139, now $97!
3. We Can’t Forget: For something under $30, there’s no better choice than this Treasure & Bond Ruched Side Sleeveless Dress. It’s $49 at full price, but it currently starts at $29!
Tops
4. Our Absolute Favorite: Trade out your basic tank tops for something like this Free People Mika Peplum Tank, which has an adorable dainty tie and a smocked back. It was $68, now it starts at $44!
5. We Also Love: We’re keeping things simple and comfy but executed perfectly with this pick. You’ll wear this Felina Oversized Stretch Organic Cotton T-Shirt all the time. Originally $45, now $28!
6. We Can’t Forget: Crush one of the hottest 2023 trends with this Open Edit Lace-Up Long Sleeve Sweater. You’ll feel like a million bucks in this top. It used to be $59, but right now it’s $47!
Swimsuits and Beachwear
7. Our Absolute Favorite: Sick of swimsuit shopping being a miserable experience? Make things easy by picking up this River Island Print Chain Belt One-Piece Swimsuit. Originally $72, it’s now only $40!
8. We Also Love: Need something for the boardwalk or beachside meal? Slip into this La Blanca Coastal Cover-Up Wrap, on sale in both colors. It was $103, but it’s marked down to $41!
9. We Can’t Forget: If you have a larger bust, we highly recommend checking out this Fantasie Santa Monica Underwire Bikini Top. It easily pairs with a plain black bottom. Originally $74, now $50!
Denim
10. Our Absolute Favorite: Need a pair of denim shorts that won’t ride up your thighs? Check out these Topshop Cutoff Denim Mom Shorts. They were $63, but now they start at $47!
11. We Also Love: It’s hard to get any more iconic than Levi’s! Pick up a pair of these light-wash Levi’s Ribcage Straight Leg Ankle Jeans for summer. They used to be $108, now they cost $76!
12. We Can’t Forget: Remember to explore more than just blue denim too. These BLANKNYC Warren Raw Hem A-Line Denim Shorts are fabulous in white. Originally $88, now $59!
Loungewear
13. Our Absolute Favorite: Cozy babes only! This surplice V-neck Sweaty Betty After Class Relaxed Hoodie is just as cute as it is comfy. Originally $78, it’s now starting at $30!
14. We Also Love: An elevated, sophisticated comfort! These Nike Sportswear Velour High Waist Joggers are next level. They were $85, now they’re $60!
15. We Can’t Forget: It’s a sweater, it’s a coat — it’s both! This Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Bouclé Hooded Cardigan is well worth the splurge, especially now that it’s marked down from $198 to $149!
Beauty Deals
Skincare
16. Our Absolute Favorite: Want to brighten dark circles, smooth lines and decrease puffiness? Check out this BeautyBio Eyelighter Serum and Depuffing Tool. Originally $58, now $44!
17. We Also Love: That’s right, the cult-favorite Kate Somerville Liquid ExfoliKate® Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment is included in this sale. It was $68, but you can grab it for just $48!
18. We Can’t Forget: Treat your skin to some T.L.C. with these KNC Beauty Big Facial Masks. The three-pack was $28, but now it’s just $17!
Makeup
19. Our Absolute Favorite: High shine! This MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter Powder has a stunning metallic finish. Originally $44 now $26!
20. We Also Love: Prep your skin with an illuminating base with the help of this Clinique Even Better Light Reflecting Primer. It was $37, now it’s $26!
21. We Can’t Forget: You’ll love wearing this Yves Saint Laurent Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick — and you’ll love the way it looks on your vanity. It was $45, but now you can grab multiple shades for $27!
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Nordstrom sale here!
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!