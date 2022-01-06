Start the New Year in Style With These Sporty Looks on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s an idea: Let’s kick off the new year on the right note with some fresh fitness gear. Nothing gets Us to the gym quite like cute clothing — a new workout set is just the inspiration we need to complete a set of exercises. And now that athleisure is on trend, we have an extra excuse to indulge in some retail therapy. You can get away with wearing sporty styles almost anywhere, after all!

If you’re obsessed with activewear like Us, then we have some great news: Nordstrom is currently having an epic sale on sportswear! Put a spring in your step with some new sneakers or HIIT it in lightweight leggings. Complete your New Year’s Resolutions in style with these major must-haves — your ‘fit will be a flex.

These High-Waisted Leggings

Lunge or lounge in these top-rated leggings from Zella. “FAVORITE of them all!” declared one customer. “These are the best lulu dupes I found for a fraction of the cost. The quality, fit, and stretch are so comfortable, form-fitting and slims the body.”

Get the Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket 7/8 Leggings for just $52 (originally $65) at Nordstrom!

These Nike Running Shoes

Run like the wind with these Nike Flyknit sneakers. Multiple shoppers said that these shoes are so comfortable, they’re like “walking in a cloud.” Run — don’t walk — to buy these running shoes!

Get the ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Running Shoe for just $139 (originally $180) at Nordstrom!

These Tie-Dye Bike Shorts

We tie-dye for these colorful bike shorts by Spiritual Gangster — and we’re not alone! “I love these so much,” one customer gushed. “The fabric is stretchy. Fits and sits on the body perfectly and doesn’t roll down while exercising.”

Get the Spiritual Gangster High Waist Bike Shorts for just $55 (originally $78) at Nordstrom!

These Reebok x Victoria Beckham Leggings

Channel your inner Sporty Spice with these buttery soft sweat-wicking leggings designed in collaboration with Posh Spice herself! “Super comfortable high-end quality,” one review reported. “Recommended 100%.”

Get the Reebok x Victoria Beckham Performance Crop Leggings for just $70 (originally $100) at Nordstrom!

These Dolphin-Hem Running Shorts

Multiple reviews called these running shorts “perfect.” One shopper even said, “Hands down the best athletic shorts ever. Blow lululemon out of the water, in my opinion. They are so comfy and flattering.”

Get the Zella Aero Shorts for just $31 (originally $39) at Nordstrom!

This Quarter-Zip Hoodie

Don’t mind Us, just swooning over this white hoodie with light yellow detailing on the sleeves. It has a retro look that feels totally trendy and modern at the same time. Rock this cropped sweatshirt on your way to run errands or to go on a run.

Get the Nike Sportswear Icon Clash Pullover Hoodie for just $64 (originally $85) at Nordstrom!

