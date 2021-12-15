This Oversized Hoodie Is the Ultimate Post-Workout Layering Piece

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re like Us, then your winter shopping excursions are usually focused on looks for festive occasions: a sequin dress for a New Year’s Eve party, snow boots for a ski trip or even a pair of faux-leather pants for date night. We rarely waste time scouring the shelves for everyday essentials — we end up investing in the big-ticket items rather than the basics.

Case in point: Whenever we’re heading to the airport or the gym on a chilly day, we always comb through our closets looking for the perfect hoodie. And time after time, we come up empty-handed. That is, until we discovered the Core 10 by Reebok hoodie from Amazon. We know what you’re thinking: It’s just a sweatshirt. How great can it be? Trust Us — this hoodie is a step above the rest. I own it, and it’s already become a staple in my wardrobe.

Get the Core 10 by Reebok Women’s Oversized Fleece Hoodie for just $43 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Introducing our new favorite find: the Core 10 by Reebok oversized fleece hoodie. Made from 70% cotton, this soft sweatshirt is lined with warm fleece for extra comfort and insulation. The oversized silhouette is optimal for layering — you can easily wear this hoodie over leggings or sweatpants. Unlike most hoodies that come with an open kangaroo pocket, this gem features two deep side pockets for added protection and storage. Keep your keys, wallet and phone safe while taking a walk around the neighborhood! Available in black, grey and lime green, this sweatshirt is ideal for styling with other loungewear and activewear.

Get the Core 10 by Reebok Women’s Oversized Fleece Hoodie for just $43 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

I’m not the only fan of this hoodie! A top 500 reviewer said, “I own 20+ hoodies — some zip-up, some over-the-head — and this one? INSTANT favorite!” One customer gushed, “This hoodie is perfect! It’s so comfy and soft and it’s actually long enough on me to wear with leggings…I love the pockets, they’re placed on the sides of the hips but they lay flat and don’t add any bulk. I’m definitely ordering more of these, I’ve been searching for so long to find a long, oversized hoodie like this that’s not strangely shaped or makes me look like a marshmallow.” Marshmallows are meant for your hot cocoa, not for your clothing!

“This Core 10 by Reebok Women’s Oversized Fleece Hoodie is super comfortable and soft,” shared another shopper. “The quality of fleece is noteworthy and feels just as nice after the first wash. Everything else from fit to the quality of stitching is spot on, making this the perfect hoodie.” And if you’re still on the fence, just read this rave review: “My favorite hoodie that I have ever owned!!!! It is the perfect thing to wear in the fall/winter for me. The quality is amazing and it’s so super comfortable. I can’t recommend it enough!” Same.

Thanks to the extra length, this fleece hoodie can be layered over a pair of yoga pants, leggings or joggers. Add a pair of athletic sneakers, and you’re good to go. The next time you need a cozy sweatshirt, you’ll finally be ready to rock this Reebok hoodie.

Editor’s note: Writer was gifted this hoodie as part of an Amazon Fashion initiative.

See It! Get the Core 10 by Reebok Women’s Oversized Fleece Hoodie for just $43 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Core 10 by Reebok here and explore more sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!