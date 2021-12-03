This Hooded Sweater Dress Is Our New Everyday Staple

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to our winter wish list, our shopping goals slightly shift from other seasons. We always care about style, but our priorities in cold weather are comfort and warmth. In order to be trendy, we have to stay toasty. We find ourselves grabbing the coziest clothing in our closet just so we can survive the frigid temperatures outside. But we still long for the flexibility of summer when we can freely rock a frock without freezing — it’s hard to pull off a dress this time of year.

While browsing through Nordstrom’s selection of seasonal styles, we came across the sweater dress of our dreams. It’s essentially an elevated hoodie that was made for winter. You can wear this winner everywhere from lounging on the couch, to running errands, to grabbing drinks. Basically, we’re living in this hooded sweater dress until further notice.

Get the Treasure & Bond Hooded Long Sleeve Sweater Dress for just $69 at Nordstrom!

The Treasure & Bond hooded long-sleeve sweater dress is an essential layering piece for your winter wardrobe. Part hoodie, part mini dress, this unique find is incredibly versatile. Featuring soft ribbed knit and a gentle hood, this sweater dress is just as cozy as it is chic. And the color is a beautiful winter-white shade — Beige Oatmeal White Heather. Plus, this dress comes with a kangaroo pocket for added storage and insulation.

There are endless ways to style this Treasure & Bond sweater dress. You can pair it with tights and booties for a winter date night. Once the weather gets warmer, lose the leggings and add a pair of over-the-knee boots or sneakers for a fierce fashion moment. And if you want to treat this sweater dress as more of a hoodie, you can throw it on over a workout outfit when you’re on the go. This is the type of everyday dress you will reach for again and again.

