Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Don’t you feel like you could just use a bit of a reset? We think we all feel that way after the past year. We have a new outlook on life and we want our home, our clothes and our accessories to reflect that. We need that fresh start, and we want to surround ourselves with things we love!

Nordstrom has so many awesome pieces on sale right now, it’s the best place to go to shop for your full spring reset. We’ve picked out 11 of our favorites for you from a few different categories, so let’s go!

Home

1. This Sheet Set

You can lay out a fresh new canvas for yourself on your very own bed with this sustainably-produced, undyed cotton sheet set. There’s no chemical finishing, so these sheets really do represent a clean start!

Get the Pure Cotton Sheet Set (originally starting at $119) now starting at just $71 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

2. This Serving Board

Charcuterie is all the rage these days — as it should be. Next time you’re itching to make one, why not opt for this gorgeous, timeless terrazzo board?

Get the Terrazzo Serving Board (originally $45) for just $27 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

3. This Faux-Fur Throw

This blanket comes in the most beautiful shade called Green Seaglass and has an ultra-soft feel, inspired by “shaggy Mongolian sheep.” Let it dress up your couch or recliner — and keep you cozy!

Get the Mongolian Faux Fur Throw Blanket (originally $99) for just $59 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Jewelry

4. These Sparkly Earrings

We feel like we can already hear the compliments you’ll receive while wearing these curbic zirconia ear crawlers. So elegant and pretty. These are still available in both silver and rose gold colors (for now)!

Get the Cubic Zirconia Ear Crawlers (originally $39) for just $27 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

5. This Dangling Necklace

Now this is a necklace that makes a statement, all without huge chain links or gigantic jewels. Its “Y” shape is stunning, and we’re obsessed with the differently shaped charms hanging at the ends!

Get the Fringe Chain Y-Necklace (originally $79) for just $30 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

6. This Pavé Bracelet

This dainty yet powerful bracelet features a row of tiny, diamond-like gemstones. We want to put it on and never take it off!

Get the Pavé Bar Bracelet (originally $35) for just $25 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Accessories

7. This Face Mask Set

One thing that could really use a reset and refresh is our mask collection. Out with the old, in with the new — especially when the new comes with four adorable, comfortable, reusable masks!

Get the Assorted 4-Pack Adult Face Masks (originally $25) for just $13 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

8. This Wool and Cashmere Scarf

We honestly love a good scarf for springtime, and this stunning one with its Pink Poppies print fits the bill. Perfect for chilly days and even chillier nights out, this scarf can go well with anything from an LBD to overall shorts!

Get the Tissue Print Wool & Cashmere Wrap Scarf (originally $99) for just $45 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

9. This Shimmering Bag

This faux-leather bag has a metallic finish and a chain strap (and trim!) to solidify it as a must-have for Us. Remove the strap to use it as a clutch for fancy occasions!

Get the Bianca Faux Leather Wallet on a Chain (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Clothing

10. This Jumpsuit

This breezy jumpsuit makes for a great cover-up after a swim, but we honestly love it enough for every other day too. You could also add a belt at the waist to help define your figure!

Get the Chelsea28 Rib Cover Up Jumpsuit (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

11. This Graphic Tee

Combining a moody black-and-white tie-dye with a cute daisy graphic print in the center is ingenious. This is the type of tee that can really liven up a wardrobe!

Get the BP. Oversize Graphic Tee (originally $29) for just $17 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop all of Nordstrom’s sale bestsellers here!

