Nail Sweater Weather With 5 Cozy Crewnecks Currently on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What can we say? We’re suckers for sweater weather. Our happy place is sipping a pumpkin spice latte on a crisp autumn day, wrapped in comfy cashmere. Fall is our favorite time of year for picking apples and picking out new knitwear. After all, no one wants to feel like “an old cardigan under someone’s bed,” to quote our girl Taylor Swift. A sophisticated sweater can elevate any outfit, but pilling can become a problem over time. The goal is to discover the perfect pullover that will survive the season without breaking the bank.

Exploring all the options out there can be overwhelming! From turtlenecks to tunics, there are so many different types of sweaters to choose from. But there’s one style that is universally flattering and totally timeless: the crewneck. Throw on this classic cut for an easy fall ‘fit. We found five cozy crewnecks from Nordstrom that are majorly on sale. Don’t miss these huge designer deals below!

This Cable Knit Crewneck

This chunky cable crewneck is a crowd-pleaser! Featuring a unique design and thick texture, this ultra-soft cotton-blend sweater comes in Cream and Classic Camel.

Get the Free People Dream Cable Crewneck Sweater for $74 (originally $98) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Drop Shoulder Sweater

Knit from a blend that includes cashmere yarns, this off-white sweater is a cozy keeper. One shopper gushed, “The fabric is luxurious and rich in texture. This will be my cozy, go-to sweater of the fall/winter.”

Get the Vince Drop Shoulder Sweater for $237 (originally $395) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Cashmere Crewneck

Blue skies ahead with this beautiful blue cashmere crewneck! Soak up sweater weather in this soft closet staple.

Get the Nordstrom Cashmere Sweater for $71 (originally $119) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Pink Pullover

Pretty in pink! Embellished with darling drop-needle detailing and blouson sleeves, this 100% cotton crewneck is 100% cute. One shopper said, “This sweater is made from the softest cotton ever.”

Get the La Ligne Normandy Cotton Sweater for $117 (originally $195) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Color Block Crewneck

Just call Us Sporty Spice. Throw on this grey-and-white color block sweater over boyfriend jeans or yoga pants for an effortless ensemble. According to one review, “This is a great elevated basic.”

Get the Roma Colorblock Sweater for $165 (originally $275) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

