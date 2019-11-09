



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We’re always looking for ways to elevate our looks. Sure, some of Us find the answer in an accessory or bag — but sometimes, that’s just not the case. We’re left looking for a little something extra that’ll kick the ensemble up a new notches.

Our outfits are special — and require attention to detail. We aren’t comfortable throwing just any old thing on! Every single piece requires careful consideration, and it’s essential that the top layer brings it all together. With that in mind, this is the comfy-chic jacket that will complete any fall look.

Grab the Thread & Supply Fleece Lined Quilted Utility Jacket for $88 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

What’s this must-have we’re speaking of? It’s the Thread & Supply Fleece Lined Quilted Utility Jacket — and it’s a fan-favorite, to say the least. One reviewer loved how “cozy and lightweight” it was and another simply stated that “it’s very cute.” The general consensus, according to many shoppers, is that they’re “glad they bought it.”

This jacket features a fluffy fleece lining and a front zip closure. Now, as traditional as that sounds, it’s actually pretty groundbreaking. See, Mother Nature and her plans are forever changing — and this will bring some consistency into our lives. As the reviewers have already mentioned, the thicker interior will keep us “warm and toasty” and prepared for whatever storm gets thrown our way.

The exterior has a diamond-quilted pattern that’s pretty and polished. It’s available in five fabulous shades and we’re loving each and every one of them. There’s black, Bordeaux, blush, bone and slate green — and it’s tricky to pick just one.

See, every single version of this jacket features the same “perfect fit.” According to one reviewer, it wasn’t “frumpy or boxy” and was basically tailored to fit her to perfection. Now, she wasn’t alone here. Another reviewer chimed in explaining it molded to her body that she wanted to wear it all the time!

One reviewer said this jacket was “perfect for transitional dressing,” which is always welcome! As we’re often cold in the morning and warm at night (or vice versa), this jacket seems like the perfect seasonal investment!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!