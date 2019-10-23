



Without question, a handbag is one of the most important pieces of an outfit. Why is that? Well, a handbag can speak a thousand words without ever actually uttering a single one — strange, we know. It has the power to communicate everything about your signature style within a matter of seconds. Of course, that means when it comes to purchasing one, it’s important to carefully consider our options.

Let’s be clear: not all bags are created equally or serve the same purpose. On most days, we’re bound to reach for different purses in order to enhance our self-expression. But sometimes, a bag appears that suits pretty much every need — not to mention every sense of style. In this case, it’s available at Nordstrom right now!

Grab the Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet for $50!

The Street Level Reversible Faux Leather Tote & Wristlet is the everyday essential that goes above and beyond. It works well for over 1,500 shoppers who have all reached for it. One reviewer couldn’t get over how “stylish and functional” this bag was — and we can’t blame them. This bag comes available in not just one shade but four, and each version is reversible!

By simply turning this bag inside out, you’ll see one color. And when you reverse it? They’ll be another one too. Talk about the ultimate two-in-one, right? Right! Many reviewers couldn’t stop raving over the “value of the bag,” and how it was the smartest investment. One reviewer loved how she got both a “black and brown bag” for the price of one tote, while another couldn’t get over how fashion-forward and “expensive it looked.”

The super-soft faux leather is so buttery soft, it’s impossible not to want to wear it constantly. With such a spacious interior, it’s ideal for anyone who’s looking to stuff their laptops, gym clothes and water bottle into it.

If you have any items that need to be handled with care, there is also a wristlet attached inside. It’s great for anyone who’s looking to lock in any precious pieces safe and sound or simply hoping to avoid carrying a wallet.

The only thing better than that? The longevity of this bag. One reviewer claims “[she’ll] carry this tote for years.” With the comfortable wide straps, it makes complete sense. So many shoppers loved how this all-inclusive option eliminated any “boxy briefcase, backpacks or diaper bags.” Basically, it’s the most “perfect vegan versatile” bag ever!

