Here at Shop With Us, we try to savor the simple joys of life — a freshly-brewed cup of coffee, fresh flowers, fresh fall air. Over the course of the past year, our morning walk has become an essential step in our self-care routine. But now that November is approaching, it’s starting to get nippy out there. Our light jackets just aren’t cutting it anymore. We’re not quite ready to whip out a winter coat, but we need to find outerwear that will keep us warm while we’re strutting down the street.

Another simple joy of life? A sale. Well, today’s our lucky day — Nordstrom just marked down a large selection of swoon-worthy styles. Get ready for some serious savings! While browsing all the discounted designs, we came across the perfect hooded water-repellent jacket for everyday use. Now we can go back to getting in our steps in style!

The Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water-Repellent Jacket is a fashion fixture for fall. Complete with an attached hood and removable zip bib, this water-resistant jacket will help shield you from rain or snow. The smooth stretch panels feature a slightly tapered cut for a flattering fit. One shopper said, “It contours my body and doesn’t feel big or boxy, and the fact that it’s waterproof is such a win!” Partially lined with a sustainable fill, this jacket is lightweight yet warm. And it also comes in five different colors — Black, Petrol Blue, Ultra Violet, Cobalt and Fig Leave.

Pretty and practical, this Bernardo jacket features hidden details that add flexibility and functionality. As one review stated, “It’s like the expensive Canada Goose brand but cheaper. I love the straps you carry around your shoulders when you go inside so you are not stuck hauling it with you wherever you go!” The satisfied shopper went on, “It also has a bag woven on the inside to pack your coat in! Not to mention the thumbholes to put your thumbs in! They thought of everything.” They sure did!

Another shopper shared, “This coat is an absolutely perfect active winter coat. It’s soft, not bulky, high quality. And it has every little detail you can want — can pack it up, remove the hood, wear it by the straps when inside, ‘thumb holders.’ I can’t find a thing wrong it.” We’re smitten with this soft yet substantial jacket! This versatile jacket is your new winter wardrobe staple. Style this sleek outerwear with your favorite leggings and athletic top on your way to a workout or throw it on over a sweater and jeans for an easy ensemble. Now we can add this fresh fall ‘fit to our list of simple joys.

