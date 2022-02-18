Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It may be time to give your current beauty routine a little bit of an upgrade, and this is the perfect moment to shop. There are so many incredible products to snatch up on sale at Nordstrom right now! The winter season is slowly winding down, which means a ton of items will be discounted as newer items start coming in.

If you’ve been feeling like switching things up or adding something new to your daily life, check out our current top sale picks below!

Our Top 10 Current Favorite Beauty and Skincare Deals at Nordstrom

This Mascara-Boosting Primer

We all have our go-to mascaras, but just like with foundation, your lashes can look that much better when you use a primer like this one underneath!

Get the Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Mascara (originally $28) on sale for $21 at Nordstrom!

This Anti-Aging Serum and Moisturizer

With this product you get both a serum and a moisturizer in one that works to help hydrate your skin to give it a plumper appearance. It may also help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles!

Get the Kate Sommerville Wrinkle Warrior™ 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Serum (originally $98) on sale for $59 at Nordstrom!

This Jade Roller Set

If you’re new to jade rollers and don’t know where to start, this set is perfect for you! You get the tool and a couple of serums to use it with so you can get the full roller experience.

Get the Herbivore Botanicals Jade Roller Smoothing Skin Trio (originally $44) on sale for $31 at Nordstrom!

This Complete Mask Kit

Whether you want to brighten up your complexion or give your skin some intense hydration, this mask set has every treatment you could ever need!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic Set (originally $75) on sale for $56 at Nordstrom!

This Ultra-Hydrating Body Melt

This coconut melt can be used in countless ways to soften and nourish your skin and hair. We adore the tropical scent too!

Get the Kopari Tropical Coconut Melt Vegan Hydrator (originally $29) on sale for $20 at Nordstrom!

This Acne-Fighting Cleanser

If you consistently deal with breakouts, this cleanser can both help treat existing acne and prevent future unwanted blemishes from forming.

Get the Murad Clarifying Cleanser (originally $33) on sale for $23 at Nordstrom!

This Transformative Mascara

Shoppers say that this mascara has made their lashes look fuller, longer and overall more glamorous!

Get the It Cosmetics Hello Lashes 5-in-1 Volumizing Mascara (originally $25) on sale for $15 at Nordstrom!

This Lipstick Set

Create the perfect complete lip look with this lipstick and liner set, available in a classic red or a pinky nude color!

Get the Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Lip Set (originally $28) on sale for $14 at Nordstrom!

This Daily Collagen Supplement

Collagen is such a great supplement to incorporate into your daily routine! It can help your skin, hair and nails look better. Plus, this formula has added melatonin, which makes it the perfect relaxing nighttime drink.

Get the Vital Proteins Blueberry Moon Milk Collagen Latte (originally $43) on sale for $34 at Nordstrom!

This Hydrating Hair Set

This limited-edition set comes with a shampoo, conditioner and texturizing wave spray. They all have an intoxicating tropical scent that will make you feel like you’re on a beach vacation!

Get the Briogeo Tropical Hair-adise Nourishing Hydration Hair Care Set (originally $35) on sale for $25 at Nordstrom!

