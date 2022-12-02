Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Home is where the heart is! The holidays always make Us reminisce about childhood, going sledding on a snow day, baking cookies with grandma and opening presents in front of the fire. It really is the most wonderful time of the year! But in order to make our house feel like a home, we need to deck the halls with cozy decor that brings Us back to the past.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have ended, but there are still tons of lingering deals on home decor! We found the cutest treasures and trinkets that will make your space feel straight out of a Hallmark movie. Shop these vintage-inspired gems before the sale ends!

This Nostalgic Popcorn Maker

Pass the popcorn! This nostalgic popcorn maker feels like a relic from an old-fashioned movie theater or carnival. Step up your snack game with this cool cart!

Was $280 On Sale: $250 You Save 11% See It!

This Victrola Countertop Jukebox

I love rock ‘n roll, so put another dime in the jukebox, baby! This Victrola countertop jukebox seems like it’s straight out of the 50s. This retro-meets-modern device has a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can play music from your phone or listen to the radio.

Was $120 On Sale: $80 You Save 33% See It!

This Vintage Tea Set

Tea party! This floral porcelain tea set feels like something our grandma would have owned. This timeless tea collection comes with a teapot, sugar bowl, milk jug and six tea cups, plates and spoons.

Was $94 On Sale: $62 You Save 34% See It!

These Vintage Holiday Signs

Spread some cheer with these vintage farmhouse signs. The candy canes and hot cocoa are so festive for the holiday season!

Was $14 On Sale: $10 You Save 29% See It!

This Grandma’s Kitchen Candle

If you really want to take a walk down memory lane, then light up this Grandma’s Kitchen candle from Homesick. The scents of butter, apple and cream will take you right back to baking with grandma.

Was $38 On Sale: $30 You Save 21% See It!

This Wooden Candlestick Set

This wooden candlestick set is our second-favorite, right behind the fictional Lumière in Beauty and the Beast. These distressed wooden candle holders serve as rustic decor.

Was $64 On Sale: $34 You Save 47% See It!

This Retro Bluetooth Speaker

Pretty in pink! Channel the Pink Ladies from Grease with this old-school Bluetooth speaker. We’re hopelessly devoted to this retro radio!

Was $43 On Sale: $31 You Save 28% See It!

This Tic Tac Toe Letter Box

Tic tac toe! This classic game takes Us back to passing notes in class. We love this vintage wooden letter box!

Was $63 On Sale: $34 You Save 46% See It!

This Round Wooden Tray

A practical piece for entertaining or displaying knick-knacks, this wooden tray is a multi-purpose must-have. Feels like a bespoke gem!

Was $95 On Sale: $85 You Save 11% See It!

These Rustic Bookends

Don’t judge a book by its cover, but you can absolutely judge these bookends by their beauty! Inspired by Victorian corbels, this distressed decor works in any style space.

Was $78 On Sale: $43 You Save 45% See It!

This Ceramic Vase

This ivory ceramic vase will add elegance to any room of your house. Fill this vintage vase with fresh flowers or leave it empty as decor.

Was $66 On Sale: $54 You Save 18% See It!

This Victrola Record Player

Just take those old records off the shelf! This vintage-inspired Victrola record player can blast all your vinyl albums, as well as CDs, casettes, radio and Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Was $100 On Sale: $80 You Save 20% See It!

This Distressed 2-Tier Tray

This two-tier tray is top-tier! Perfect for storing jewelry or serving food.

Was $55 On Sale: $40 You Save 27% See It!

These Wooden Gift Boxes

The gift that keeps on giving! This set of three wooden gift boxes feature silver bows, pine branch toppers and LED lights. The prettiest accent pieces for the holidays!

Was $97 On Sale: $45 You Save 54% See It!

This Set of Floral Tea Cups and Saucers

Florals for tea? Groundbreaking! This colorful tea set is dreamy for a tea party or cozy coffee.

Was $50 On Sale: $40 You Save 20% See It!

Looking for more holiday deals? Shop our top picks here:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!