This Casual Bodycon Dress Is the Perfect Versatile Piece — Under $25!

Simple basics are a closet must-have. Plain white tees, standard blue jeans and little black dresses can be found in pretty much anyone’s wardrobe, and you can never have enough of these staple pieces on rotation.

This NSQTBA dress is definitely one of those tried-and-true items that we can depend on. It’s comfortable, wearable for a variety of occasions and affordable too (which is obviously the dream)!

Get the NSQTBA Womens Casual Bodycon Mini Dress for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29. 2020, but are subject to change.

This bodycon dress is certainly simple, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t look incredibly chic with the right accessories. It has a fitted look, but it’s not so tight that it will become uncomfortable to wear. The hem of the dress has a wrap-style feel, where two layers criss-cross over each other to give it an asymmetrical design. Those layers also create a ruching effect that flatters your curves.

You can pick up this dress in either long sleeve or short sleeve form. The long sleeve version is more appropriate to wear in the evening, and the short sleeves make for a delightful daytime ensemble. But both can easily be dressed up or down to make them suitable for anything that may creep up on the calendar. Team it with some simple combat boots and a jean jacket for a casual springtime brunch date, or throw on a statement necklace and some pumps for a nice dinner out!

This bodycon dress can also transition from season to season with ease, which truly makes it a year-round piece. Accompanied by tights and the right outerwear and shoes, you can sport it out in brisk winter temperatures. Oh, and you can definitely wear it on its own in the summer heat.

Shoppers say that the cotton-blend fabric that this dress is made from is “very soft” and that it “does a good job of playing up your curves.” One reviewer even said that “this is the stretchiest, softest, most comfortable bodycon dress [they] have ever owned,” which is a testimonial that we can’t ignore! The quality is “amazing” — especially for its incredibly low price! We might just have to order this number in multiple colors. It’s hard to resist!

