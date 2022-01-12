Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we buy anti-aging products to use at home, we always proceed with caution. You never know if a specific treatment will work for your skin — and having patience is most definitely a requirement. You simply can’t expect to see results after at least a few weeks of consistent use, but this device from NUFACE might change the game once and for all!

If you’re the type of person who craves quick results from your skincare, we found a treatment that may be a game-changer. NUFACE is known for their face sculpting tools that lift and firm the skin, but they also have a smaller tool that’s ideal for targeting fine lines around sensitive areas. What’s even more impressive is that you may be able to see significant differences in just six minutes — or even less!

Get the NuFACE FIX® Line Smoothing Device Kit with free shipping for $149 at Nordstrom!

This small device is designed to target areas like the eye contours, upper lip and forehead with expert precision. There are two round metal spheres at the tip which deliver NUFACE’s signature microcurrent energy to help smooth out fine lines and give your complexion a more youthful appearance.

The kit also comes with the NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Serum, which you use alongside the device for maximum anti-aging results. It’s also incredibly simple to use — all you have to do is apply the serum onto clean skin, switch on the tool and run it over the areas that you’re treating for three minutes. You can use this twice a day (in the a.m. and p.m.) for optimal results!

The compact tool is shaped like a pen and perfect for taking with you on the go. It won’t take up a ton of space in your suitcase or weekender bag if you’re heading on a trip. Plus, your skin will look flawless wherever you are! If you’re skeptical that this device will work as quickly as it promises to, shoppers confirm that it seriously does the trick. The results may be subtle at first, but they’re reportedly noticeable — and over time, your progress can only get better! If you don’t have the energy or funds to get a professional anti-aging treatment done, this set might be a great solution for your needs.

