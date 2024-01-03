Your account
This Cooling Orb Can Tone Your Skin and Reduce Swelling

Nurse Jamie Mini Super-Cryo Massaging Orb
If you find yourself often dealing with puffy, tired skin or swollen areas on your face or body, you’re probably in need of some good circulatory improvement or lymphatic drainage. You could use a gua sha to help with some of that, or you could use a product specifically made for that kind of situation to increase circulation and your overall skin tone.

The Nurse Jamie Mini Super-Cryo Massaging Orb is a great option for doing just that, and it’s affordable to boot. It’s a futuristic-looking face and body beauty tool made from a stainless steel orb. You roll it against your skin while either cool or warm and apply a bit of pressure while doing so. You can use it alone with clean, dry skin or you can apply moisturizer or beauty oil. However you decide to use it, you it can help you target areas concerning you with aging, brightness, or dull skin in general.

Nurse Jamie Mini Super-Cryo Massaging Orb
Get the Nurse Jamie Mini Super-Cryo Massaging Orb for just $24 at Revolve! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

It can be used for all skin types, and it can be used to help contour your face, cool down warm skin from conditions like rosacea, and comfort you when you’re hot in general. Hot, itchy skin isn’t great-feeling for anyone. This tiny tool can help work to help you calm things down and enjoy happy, nourished skin instead.

Buyers absolutely love this massaging orb, with one claiming they’re “beyond obsessed” with it. “I use it every single morning, and it has changed my face shape. 10/10 would recommend,” they wrote.

“OMG I can’t travel without this!” another wrote. “My skin is prone to eczema and flare up’s- so I use it on my skin to cool it off and calm down the flare ups, saved me on my honeymoon!”

Nurse Jamie Mini Super-Cryo Massaging Orb
If you find yourself in need of cooling comfort and therapy for your facial skin (or elsewhere), this massaging orb is a no-brainer. Be sure and grab yours now and enjoy the benefits of at-home skin therapy today.

