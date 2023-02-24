Hair, Body, Face! This Luxe Multi-Use Beauty Oil Is a True Triple Threat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we’re in the market to level up our self-care routines, there are three main areas we want to tackle: haircare, skincare and body care. This can involve adding a new and fresh product to each of these categories, but why buy three separate items when we can snag the same benefits all in one?

Not every beauty product can truly call itself a triple threat, but this dry oil from NUXE has earned that right. It has the unique ability to tackle multiple concerns in the three key areas we mentioned, and reviewers say that it’s “worth all the hype” it has on social media.

This luxurious oil is made up of six different plant oils which naturally benefit your hair and skin, plus vitamin E for extra nourishment. It’s a hydrating oil which doesn’t have a sticky or greasy consistency, and it’s able to soak in incredibly quickly. It’s packaged in a spritz bottle, allowing you to have better control over how much you use. A little can go a long way, and with the handy spray function, it evenly distributes but you can add extra coats if you feel you need more. One savvy shopper notes that the spray is designed in a way allowing consumers to tilt the bottle and get every last drop out. None of this oil is going to waste — obsessed!

Use this miracle elixir to hydrate the skin, body and hair all in one take. It also boasts anti-aging properties for fine lines and wrinkles, plus it may help stretch marks or scars appear less visible and tame frizz on not-so-great hair days. You can also try using it as a cuticle oil for your nails and toes, or mix it into makeup to give your complexion a dewier, glowy finish. This dry oil is the easiest way to upgrade every element of your beauty and self-care routine!

