This Ultra-Luxe Faux-Fur Coat Is Such a Steal at 66% Off

Here’s the thing: Right now is the most incredible time to check out which winter deals are happening and see how much you can save! Online stock is just starting to get marked down to make room for new arrivals — despite the fact that there’s still a solid three months of winter weather left to go.

The steals you can score at the moment are incredible, and one of our best finds is this impossibly luxurious faux-fur coat from NVLT! Just weeks ago, it would have cost you $200, which is far from the most affordable price tag. But now that it’s 66% off, it’s safe to say that it’s a major bargain!

Get the NVLT Women’s Full Length Faux Fur Puffer (originally $189) on sale for just $64!

Even though this marked-down price may not fit your definition of “cheap,” you’re snagging a serious bang for your buck when it comes to quality. If we put this coat side by side with a similar style made from real fur, we don’t think many of Us would be able to tell the difference! This faux material is soft, looks particularly plush and is absolutely fabulous. This coat has the power to make you feel completely unstoppable with any outfit you team it with — even if it’s as simple as a pair of black leggings and a T-shirt!

What’s unique about the coat is that it’s actually a hybrid between two different styles — you get the aesthetic of a fur coat, but there’s also polyfill in the interior. Combined with the stitching, this creates a puffer vibe. Blending these two types of coats is such a unique idea and the concept is executed flawlessly throughout this garment!

The three colors currently available are black, blue and brown. They’re all solid options, but we’re partial to the black coat, as we can picture it with a wide variety of ensembles. Versatility is key! One reviewer notes the fit may be slightly tight, so depending on your body type, you may want to go up a size for ample layering room underneath. At this price, we imagine sizes are set to fly off the virtual shelves — so secure your preferred option now, and prepare to add a dose of chic to your outerwear rotation!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from NVLT and shop all of the women’s fashion deals happening at Walmart here!

