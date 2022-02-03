Reviewers Are Calling This Healing Honey Mask ‘Pure Bliss’

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

One of our favorite ways to discover new skincare is to ask around. We see what our friends, coworkers and even beauty influencers are loving, and we’re always asking for a full review. Sometimes it results in greatness for our own skincare routine, but other times we’re left wondering why we’re not seeing the same benefits.

Unfortunately, a lot of skincare is not universally beneficial. Your skin type, environment, lifestyle, hormones and just about everything else can affect how products are going to work on your skin. That’s why it’s important to find products that are made for all skin types and conditions — and have great reviews from all kinds of people. It’s why we’re so in love with this Oak Essentials Restorative Mask!

Get the Restorative Mask for $68 at Oak Essentials! Free ground shipping on every order!

This magic little mask is Oak Essentials’ “secret to foundation-free skin.” It’s a clean beauty mask unlike your typical clay masks. Its key ingredient is organic honey, which contains antibiotic and anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in vitamins, enzymes and amino acids, aiming to heal skin and regenerate collagen. The honey works alongside avocado oil and sea buckthorn fruit oil, which may also aid in collagen production and help protect against free radial damage and environmental stress, slowing signs of aging!

This is clean beauty buy, meaning there are no synthetic fragrances, silicones, colorants, sulfates, phthalates, parabens, PEGs, petrolatum, mineral oil or nanoparticles in the ingredients. Clearly, it’s a winning formula, as reviewers are absolutely obsessed, saying they “100% recommend” it!

Shoppers have so many good things to say about this mask, comparing it to a “trip to the spa.” They say it feels like “pure bliss” when they’re wearing it and that they “could wear it forever.” They’re deeming it a “self-care dream” and “hydrating machine”!

Reviewers are also reporting “smooth and supple” skin as a result of using this mask, thrilled to see “no more flaky patches or breakouts.” They say it’s also “helping with redness” and that they “wake up so glowy the next day” after applying it. They say it’s “truly excellent,” especially for “harsh winter temps.” They even note that it “smells incredible,” which we think is super important for a mask you have to leave on for 15 minutes!

To use this mask, always start off by cleansing the skin, but leave it damp instead of drying it off completely! Apply a generous layer, and after 15 minutes, remove it with warm water and a damp washcloth. We feel renewed just thinking about it, so imagine how amazing it will feel using it for real!

