This Obagi Acne Treatment Can Transform Your Skin in a Matter of Weeks

Acne — like it or not, we’re all prone to annoying blemishes popping up every now and then. Whether your issue is constant or you only deal with acne when you’re under stress or during specific times of year, there’s no denying how frustrating it can be to face unwanted zits.

Out of the countless treatments that can both get rid of and prevent acne, this product from Obagi seems to be at the top of the list. After reading all of the glowing five-star reviews, we’re convinced that you can also receive the same life-changing results that Amazon shoppers are raving about!

Get the Obagi CLENZIderm M.D. Therapeutic Lotion Benzoyl Peroxide 5% Acne Treatment for $84, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Obagi acne treatment is a topical lotion that you apply after washing your face with a daily cleanser. It’s not recommended that you use this product more than once a day — so we think it would be best utilized in the evening before putting on your nightly moisturizer.

This product can penetrate deeply to target the bacteria that causes acne in the pores with the help of the 5% Benzoyl Peroxide in the formula. In just one week of regular use, you can see a visible reduction in the appearance of your blemishes. And after 12 weeks, you may see you skin completely transformed — and nearly acne-free!

Shoppers say that you can use this Obagi product as a spot treatment or as an allover coating for the entire face. Using it semi-regularly can help you prevent future breakouts from happening, but reviewers do note that this treatment can cause your skin to dry out. If you have especially sensitive skin you might want to use this sparingly or only on the areas of the face where you need it most. And if you’re using it in the morning, be sure to apply SPF to the skin before stepping out the door!

Amazon reviewers are calling this an “outstanding product” and a “miracle” acne treatment. Though it might be on the pricier side, many shoppers note that just one bottle lasts them for months and that this Obagi treatment is definitely worth picking up. After all, beautiful skin is always worth the investment!

