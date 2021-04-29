21 Flattering and Fabulous Off-the-Shoulder Tops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One fashion trend we can’t get enough of right now is the off-the-shoulder look. We can’t eloquently or scientifically explain it, but for some reason, once those sleeves are pulled down and our shoulders are exposed, we feel like we can take on the world. And we definitely feel ready to have some fun — and take some cute pics!

There are many different off-the-shoulder styles out there, but we want to concentrate on tops right now. Even then, there are so many kinds! We’ve picked out seven of the top categories and chosen our three favorites from each for you to shop. Let’s go!

21 Off-the-Shoulder Tops to Shop Now

Smocked

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The entirety of this ALLY-MAGIC top is smocked, apart from the little baby ruffle trims, that is!

2. We Also Love: If you love the style above but prefer something more cropped, this MakeMeChic top is the way to go!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Conditions Apply smocked top from Anthropologie has a summery floral print and stunning accent sleeves!

Fitted

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The strappy neckline design of this INFITTY top is going to draw in compliments like a magnet!

5. We Also Love: Simple, clean lines and amazing reviews? This Sarin Mathews top will work for so many outfits!

6. We Can’t Forget: How about the mesh panel on this Romwe top? Totally breathtaking!

Loose and Flowy

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This floral beauty from USUASID will have you feel like you’re frolicking in a field a flowers even when you’re just hitting up the grocery store!

8. We Also Love: This embroidered white O’Neill top from Nordstrom has lace insets and a light, beachy look and feel!

9. We Can’t Forget: Casual and comfortable, this HIYIYEZI top will keep you feeling just as good as you’ll look!

Fancy

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This beautiful SheIn top made our jaws drop as we were scrolling. An instant favorite!

11. We Also Love: We can easily see a bride-to-be wearing this gorgeous lace and illusion mesh Floerns top for an engagement shoot or bridal shower. It comes in other colors besides white too!

12. We Can’t Forget: This Sugar Lips top has a subtle striped satin pattern, plus a majorly flattering wrap design!

Ruffled

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This entire chiffon Miskely top ruffles beautifully like a never-ending wave!

14. We Also Love: This cropped Relipop top is all about summer fun!

15. We Can’t Forget: This Floerns top has some super pretty floral embroidery on its ruffled overlay!

Sweaters

16. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’ve always wanted to nail that effortlessly chic type of look, this Exlura sweater is the way to make it happen!

17. We Also Love: This thermal Gibsonlook sweater from Nordstrom is luxuriously comfy and has that slouchy style we adore!

18. We Can’t Forget: You can’t go wrong with a batwing sweater like this ZAFUL one, especially when it’s this affordable — and one size fits all!

One-Shoulder Tops

19. Our Absolute Favorite: If you prefer the one-shoulder look (or love both), we are obsessed with this monochromatic floral Free People bodysuit from Lulus. That short puff sleeve!

20. We Also Love: We are so into the sharp angles of this top-rated Romwe top!

21. We Can’t Forget: Your new summer staple has arrived in the form of this ribbed Verdusa one-shoulder crop top!

