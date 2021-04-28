Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Doesn’t it always seem the most difficult to shop for the simplest of things? Sometimes you just want something in a solid color, and you think you see it, but then you turn that piece around to find an obnoxious logo, or you unfold it to find a print you’d rather do without. Sometimes solid colors are the way to go, whether you’re going for an overall sleek look or need something to pair with maybe a patterned sweater or jacket!

When it comes to solid color pieces, dresses are a must, must, must. Something you can throw on every day, something you can wear to a wedding or party, something you can wear to work, something for date night…we’d like our closet to have all of the above, please. Sometimes one piece can even work for all of those occasions when its design is minimal enough! Want to see some of our favorites? We’ve picked out 21 we adore for you to browse through, and they’re all under $35. Check them out below!

21 Solid Color Dresses for Summer

Black Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Simple. Minimal. Versatile. Flattering. Affordable. This Amazon Essentials maxi dress is exactly what we’re talking about!

2. We Also Love: This MOLERANI T-shirt dress is the perfect grab-and-go piece whenever you need something cute to wear, fast!

3. We Can’t Forget: This KIRUNDO dress has a trendy tiered design and will be perfect on hot days thanks to its spaghetti straps and relaxed fit!

White Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This criss-cross neckline of this SUNNYME dress is going to have compliments raining down on you!

5. We Also Love: This Sarin Mathews dress is such a pretty choice for a nicer occasion — or for a bride-to-be!

6. We Can’t Forget: If you never thought you could wear a white bodycon dress before, this ruched BTFBM dress might just change your mind!

Red Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This xxxiticat slip dress is a red-hot stunner. Prepare to turn heads!

8. We Also Love: This ECOWISH midi dress has a tie at the chest for an ultra summery feel!

9. We Can’t Forget: This NERLEROLIAN dress is a fan-favorite on Amazon due to its cinched waistline and flowy details!

Blue Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This royal blue LILLUSORY dress has a faux-wrap layer that will seriously flatter your figure!

11. We Also Love: This brighter blue KILIG maxi dress is great for nicer occasions, though you can always layer a denim jacket on top to dress it down!

12. We Can’t Forget: Love navy? This airy babydoll Hestenve dress is here to deliver!

Yellow Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This cotton Allegra K dress is basically our dream version of an adorable shirt dress!

14. We Also Love: This flared VOBCTY mini dress is simple for mixing and matching, but it has a cool criss cross design over in back. Wear your hair up and show it off!

15. We Can’t Forget: If you’re a fan of the ever-stylish mustard yellow, this Eliacher party dress is a must!

Pink Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Is there anything on the planet cuter than this tiered ZANZEA dress?

17. We Also Love: This hot pink Star Vixen dress has a wrap closure and a ballerina-inspired hem that can’t be ignored!

18. We Can’t Forget: The off-the-shoulder neckline of this baby pink YOINS dress is romantic and way photo-worthy!

Green Dresses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Emerald green dresses have been blowing up lately, and this top-rated STYLEWORD dress proves why!

20. We Also Love: We love this Verdusa maxi dress because it looks so comfortable, but its plunging neckline is what makes it stand out above the rest!

21. We Can’t Forget: Lime green is another on-trend color right now. This Mokoru dress reminds Us of something we’d see on Kylie Jenner!

