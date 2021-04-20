Olivia Culpo Never Travels Without This $13 Coconut-Infused Lip Gloss

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our favorite pastimes? Finding out which stars are just like Us! This is especially apparent when it comes to what they keep in their handbags. After all, there are tons of amazing products out there that are incredibly budget-friendly and universally beloved — even by some of the world’s most recognizable faces.

One star who simply adores a beauty bargain is Olivia Culpo. The model and influencer has nearly five million followers on Instagram, and many fans look to her for advice on beauty and skincare. She once revealed in a press release that she keeps a slew of essential items on her person at all times, including this seriously affordable lip balm from Kopari Beauty. It costs a mere $13, and Culpo isn’t the only fan of this lip balm — thousands of shoppers claim that it’s the cream of the crop!

Get the Moisturizing Lip Glossy with Shea Butter and Coconut Oil for just $13, available from Kopari Beauty!

The 28-year-old counts this lip balm as a mainstay in her travel bag. Having an arduous travel schedule can be very stressful on the skin, and this lip balm can help combat any type of dryness so that your lips feel hydrated and refreshed.

This balm has a glossy finish and comes in three different options: A clear version that’s unscented, a clear version that’s watermelon scented and a sheer nude shade. Each of the three has the same ultra-nourishing formula which helps to lock in moisture and heal chapped or dry lips. It contains coconut oil that’s derived from coconuts sourced in family farms from a specific area of the Philippines, in addition to shea butter. This combination makes for a perfect product!

Get the Moisturizing Lip Glossy with Shea Butter and Coconut Oil for just $13, available from Kopari Beauty!

You can use this balm as needed throughout the day. While it looks amazing on its own, it will also give your favorite lipstick shade a glossier finish. Shoppers exclaim that they can’t find anything wrong with this lip balm — the scent, the texture of it and the non-sticky feel make it a winner!

And hey, if a former Miss Universe is putting her stamp of approval on this Kopari lip balm, we know that it has to be incredible! Whenever we hear about an affordable product that A-listers swear by, we’re always first in line to give it a try.

See it: Get the Moisturizing Lip Glossy with Shea Butter and Coconut Oil for just $13, available from Kopari Beauty!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the skincare and more available from Kopari Beauty!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!