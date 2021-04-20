This $34 Yellow Dress Looks So Much Like Heidi Klum’s $1,050 Version

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Doesn’t the color yellow just make you smile? It’s the color of sunshine, happiness, warmth — and sometimes cake. Just wearing the color yellow is a sure way to look chic in the warm weather, and when you add florals, you seriously can’t lose!

The only way you might lose is by spending over $1,000 on that one look. Heidi Klum recently wore a floral yellow dress that had Us head over heels, but when we saw the price tag, we had to take a step back. We knew there had to be another way!

Get the Milumia Boho Floral Flowy V-Neck Mini Dress (originally $43) for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Klum showing up to America’s Got Talent is essentially a runway show every time. This time around, she wore her Zimmermann yellow dress ($1,050), dainty nude heels and a straw tote. The look was so spring, we had to recreate it one way or another. We just knew we didn’t want to drop that much cash. That’s why we searched until we found this flowy Milumia frock on Amazon!

This dress looks extremely similar to Klum’s in practically every way. Even the yellow, pink, green and white shades of the dress and floral print match the pricier version. They also both have a mini, baby doll-like silhouette, the waistline starting up high and leaving plenty of room for the skirt to ruffle and flow. The fit is meant to be a bit oversized, so if you want a more fitted look, consider sizing down. Also like Klum’s, this dress has accent sleeves and a V-neckline. This one’s neckline has a pretty lace-up detail too!

This dress is light and airy, and with its flowy fit, you could even rock it as a cover-up over your swimsuit. Don’t confine it to just that one look though. We want to see it with heels for a date or a garden wedding, or with mules and a sun hat for a sidewalk brunch!

This dress comes in seven other variations, including another yellow with a darker floral print. You’ll also find options in red, orange, navy, purple, black and pink, so you have plenty of gorgeous potential outfits waiting for you in the near future. Grab your fave today!

