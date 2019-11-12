Olivia Culpo’s Go-To Essence for Year-Round Radiance Has Over 2,000 Reviews





Snow has officially started to fall, and while it looks beautiful, our skin is already starting to sound the alarm bells. The cold can really mess with our skin’s texture and tone, and even though the sun’s rays aren’t as warm as they are during summer, they’re still just as damaging. Every little issue seems to pile up all at once — and we need to act fast to fight against them!

This means pulling out top products with numerous benefits to make sure our skin is always happy and healthy. We need the heavy duty stuff — the kind that even celebrities rely on for a year-round glow. An essence is a must-have for ensuring extra hydration in your routine, and we know this one is at the top of our list when even Olivia Culpo has listed it as a “go-to”!

Get the SK-II Facial Treatment Pitera Essence starting at just $99 at Nordstrom! Also available at Dermstore!

Culpo, the former Miss Universe and current TV star and fashion influencer, shared her everyday skincare regimen on her site after fans relentlessly requested her secrets. While she’s naturally gorgeous, she also thanks SK-II for her radiant skin, saying it’s a “great product for evening out skin tone.” She also said it helps her with pigmentation, dark spots and freckles. “It’s a really great product,” she concluded, complimenting it again — and her dewy complexion more than proves it!

Culpo isn’t the only fan of SK-II. Other celebs including Cate Blanchett, Jourdan Dunn and Chloe Moretz are also loyal to the brand — and then there are the 2,000+ reviewers on Nordstrom alone calling it “liquid gold.” What makes this essence so special? First off, it’s formulated with 90% pure Pitera, the brand’s signature secret, skin-saving weapon. It claims to be “rich in vitamins, amino acids and minerals that work together to allow the skin’s natural surface-rejuvenation process to function at its prime.”

Get the SK-II Facial Treatment Pitera Essence starting at just $99 at Nordstrom! Also available at Dermstore!

This Pitera helps to target the “five dimensions of beautiful, crystal clear skin,” which are texture, radiance, evenness, wrinkle care and firmness. Every bottle works to replenish moisture levels in the skin and set the perfect base for your serums and moisturizers to absorb better and work more effectively. This may mean brighter, clearer and smoother skin!

To use this sulfate-free, fragrance-free and GMO-free essence, start by cleansing and toning the face. Sprinkle a teaspoon amount into your hands and press it evenly all over the face and neck, letting it absorb. Follow up with serum and moisturizer, and if it’s morning, add sunscreen before applying any makeup!

This treatment is available in two sizes, so you can start out small or invest long-term to save money and guarantee glowing skin for a long time to come!

Get the SK-II Facial Treatment Pitera Essence starting at just $99 at Nordstrom! Also available at Dermstore!

Looking for something else? Check out more from SK-II here and other essences available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!