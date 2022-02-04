Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to the music world, Olivia Rodrigo is the absolute queen right now! The upcoming tour for her critically acclaimed debut album Sour is one of the most anticipated acts of 2022, and all eyes are on the starlet. When you’re a full-fledged It girl like Rodrigo, you have the luxury of donning designer apparel any time that you’re being photographed. But just because we can’t all afford the exact pieces the 18-year-old songstress wears doesn’t mean we can’t channel her style!

She was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles rocking a look that’s very much true to her Y2K aesthetic, featuring a flattering black bustier top. When we saw this ensemble, her top immediately inspired Us to search for our own version! We set our sights on Amazon and discovered this bustier that’s super similar and offers up the exact vibes we were looking for.

Get the Modegal Women’s Vintage Strapless Open Back Boned Mesh Bustier for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This bustier is a top seller among shoppers, and it’s easy to see why. There are numerous differences between the bustier Rodrigo wore and our version, but the overall look is certainly in line. The exact top worn by the “good 4 u “singer is made by Alexander McQueen, and while we can’t locate the exact price, we would venture to guess it’s on the pricey side. If you want to get a similar aesthetic, the bustier we found is absolutely ideal!

Get the Modegal Women’s Vintage Strapless Open Back Boned Mesh Bustier for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This popular top from Amazon has all of the details we want from a bustier. It’s structured and keeps you cinched in, which creates an effortlessly flattering fit that resembles Rodrigo’s. It’s made from a mesh material that creates a draped effect and looks incredibly feminine. If a Greek goddess wore a bustier top, it would surely be this one! If you want to re-create Rodrigo’s look, the top does come in black — or you can come up with your own styling concept and pick it up in one of the other shades available now!

See it: Get the Modegal Women’s Vintage Strapless Open Back Boned Mesh Bustier for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Modegal and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!