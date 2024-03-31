Love Olivia Wilde’s $450 Sunglasses? Get the Look for $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finally, spring is here! By now, you should’ve broken out the sunglasses, shorts and dresses, but if you haven’t, get to it! If you need to revitalize your spring offerings, we’re here to help! Sunglasses are vital during the warmer months because they cannot only block the sun but add some fashion points to your look. Hence, you should start shopping for a new pair! Olivia Wilde, known for starring in Don’t Worry Darling and House, has a beloved acting style that lends itself to her clothing aesthetic.

Last week, while out and about in Los Angeles, Wilde was spotted wearing a sporty chic ensemble consisting of a slouchy sweatshirt, distressed jeans and the ever-popular Adidas Samba sneaker. But perhaps what most caught our eye was her chic sunglasses. Wilde opted for dramatic cat-eye shades from Phoebe Philo that feel incredibly chic and sleek. If you want to get the look without spending a pretty penny on these shades, we found an alternative you’ll love!

The SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses are a cute pair of shades that will give you the Wilde look for less. They feature a polycarbonate frame and polarized lenses with UV400 protection.

Get the SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses for $15 (was $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of March 31, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these glasses, you could take a page from Wilde’s book and wear a casual but sporty look consisting of jeans and sneakers. Or, you could elevate them and rock these shades with a frilly skirt, blouse and sharp pumps for an elevated and refined outfit. Further, these shades come in 11 colors that mesh well with your spring and summer attire options.

While reviewing and gushing over these trendy sunglasses, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I love these glasses and get compliments on them all the time. They feel very high-end and at an amazing price point! They’re sturdy and functional in the sun. Get them and thank me later!”

Another reviewer said, “These are so cute, and I get compliments on them all the time. Plus, they are comfortable and don’t leave deep indents on the bridge of my nose.”

Furthermore, spring is here, and it’s the perfect time to find a new pair of sunglasses you’ll constantly reach for and wear. If you want a sleek pair, this Olivia Wilde-approved option could be the answer!

