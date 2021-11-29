Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been on a lifelong mission to find our favorite fragrance. Over the years, we’ve tried every perfume under the sun — from fresh to floral — but we’ve never been able to stick with one signature scent. Body wash doesn’t produce a strong enough smell, and hair styling products only add an aroma for a limited time. So, it seems like the solution might be anti-perspirant. The problem is, it’s difficult to discover a deodorant that keeps Us dry without leaving behind residue or irritating our sensitive skin.

Thanks to Olivia Wilde, we finally tracked down an all-natural deodorant that gets the job done. The actress shared what she brings in her carry-on with New York Magazine‘s The Strategist. In addition to a selection of books (on brand for the Booksmart director), a Supreme hoodie and Ray-Ban sunnies, Wilde totes Soapwalla deodorant cream. We had never even heard of deodorant cream — have we been applying anti-perspirant wrong this whole time? After learning more about this product, the answer is absolutely yes. “It works. I wore it to SoulCycle back when I was pregnant and didn’t smell like death after. Also, that’s the last time I went to SoulCycle, oops,” Wilde said. We love a product that is sustainable and smells great!

Now you can grab Wilde’s deodorant cream when you’re on the go! Eliminate body odor with this Soapwalla deodorant cream from Amazon.

Get the Soapwalla Organic Deodorant Cream for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Soapwalla Organic Deodorant Cream is a powerful product that provides long-lasting protection. Handmade with vegetable powders, clays and essential oils to absorb moisture, this non-toxic natural deodorant is ideal for all skin types. The frosting-like consistency offers easy application and rapid absorption. And because this vegan product is aluminum-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free, it’s the type of clean beauty you can count on.

Get the Soapwalla Organic Deodorant Cream for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Multiple shoppers claim that this Soapwalla Organic Deodorant Cream is the “best natural deodorant” on the market. “GAME CHANGER! No more sweating through my tops!!!” exclaimed one thrilled customer. “I’ve been using this for close to 6 months now and still LOVE it!! Seriously, if you are looking for something aluminum-free or struggling with sweating through normal anti-perspirant, give it a try. It’s a life changer.” Another shopper said, “This stuff WORKS. I mean, it really works. I apply it in the morning and it stops BO all day. It also doesn’t stain or leave deodorant marks on my clothes. I was worried about the fragrance, but it’s surprisingly subtle and pleasant.” Sounds like our dream deodorant! “Blew my expectations out of the water!” reported one review. “The only natural deodorant that stops odor and can last for DAYS between reapplication right after showering.” Sign Us up.

If you want to stay natural and fresh, then channel Wilde and try Soapwalla’s deodorant cream.

See It! Get the Soapwalla Organic Deodorant Cream for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Soapwalla here and explore more skincare here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!