The Minimalist Look of This Bikini Set Proves It’s a Summer Must-Have

We always pay attention to the latest trends and try to incorporate them into our outfits — but in some cases, we prefer to stick to the classics. One area where this is particularly true? The swimwear department. When it comes to bathing suits, being comfortable and confident is at the top of our priority list.

When we find a style we like, we stick with it — and that’s why we’re crushing on this two-piece set from OMKAGI! Yes, this bathing suit has been all over Instagram — and chances are, you’ve seen it in the flesh at the beach or by the pool. To Us, this is proof it’s a tried-and-true hit that’s forever en vogue.

You may be wondering why exactly we’re so smitten. Let’s start with the bottoms, because they’re truly the most important part of this set. These are incredibly flattering, as they’re cut in a high-waisted style and extend up the leg, which can provide tummy control and elongate your gams. They’re not too high-cut, which is a common problem with similar styles — they taper off right around the belly button area. These bottoms provide plenty of coverage without appearing frumpy. Frankly, it’s hard to find a set that’s this complementary!

Naturally, the sleek bandeau top is the absolute perfect match for the bottoms. The combined aesthetic is ultra-minimalist, which is why it’s going to look great season after season. There’s a reason why Amazon shoppers are still ordering this suit regularly! It’s gorgeous on a variety of body types, made from top-notch materials and available at a price that’s affordable. This will continue to be one of our go-to bikinis for the summer, and we can’t wait to add some new prints and colors to our collection. See you at the beach!

