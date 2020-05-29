These Stylish High-Waisted Bathing Suits Will Fit Like a Glove

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuits are a sensitive subject. It’s safe to say that body confidence issues happen to almost all of Us — even supermodels and celebrities. Showing skin in a bikini at the beach or pool can be seriously daunting, especially when we’re not feeling our absolute best.

But sometimes, you find a fabulously flattering option that makes you feel like a glam goddess — and it’s only natural to splash around, showing your suit off! That’s the effect that this two-piece suit can have — and on top of that, it’s beyond affordable!

This swimsuit is truly next level, and we fell in love with it upon first glance. But naturally, as quickly as we fell for it, we immediately started to question whether or not it would look good on Us. That’s when we turned to the comments and reviews, and what we read was so encouraging.

Many of these happy shoppers are leaving this bathing suit some of the most glowing reviews that we’ve read so far, and they are urging fellow bathing suit seekers to get their hands on it ASAP! One reviewer said that after struggling with their body in bikinis for years, they finally found the answer in this option, which flatters their body to perfection. That sounds like an absolute dream!

These bathing suits are straightforward and classic. On top is a single strap bandeau, but the bottoms are what really make this two-piece shine. They are high-waisted and cut towards the top of the hips, which can help elongate your legs. The waist is intended to hit right below the belly button, which can help conceal your lower tummy region — an area many feel uneasy about putting on display. With the price point hovering around the $20 range for every one of these suits, you can definitely pick it up in multiple colors. When you finally find a bathing suit that’s flattering and makes you feel confident, you’re going to want to score as many versions as you can!

