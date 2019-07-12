



Still sitting off the side, all covered up in a lounge chair, instead of having a blast in the pool or soaking up the sun at the beach? If we’ve yet to find a swimsuit that we feel properly captures our essence and brings out our confidence, we’re bound to spend all summer in the shade. We still have plenty of time to fix that, and with this on-sale swimsuit, it’s time to shine!

The California Waves Ribbed Cross-Back Side-Lace One-Piece Swimsuit is a universally-flattering swimsuit that actually has us excited to step into the deep end. It’s 50% off right now, so if we want to take advantage of this cannonball of a deal, we need to dive right in! This sale ends in just a few days!

See it: Get the California Waves Ribbed Cross-Back Side-Lace One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $40) for just $20 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends July 14, 2019.

This one-piece is made of a stretchy fabric with vertical ribbing throughout. It has a plunging V-neckline, but we’d say its main feature is the lace-up sides. From the natural waist down to the top of the thigh, there is a lace-up detail on each side, which we can tie up for the perfect fit, letting the loose ends hang down effortlessly. We really love the golden eyelet detail here, adding a hint of shimmer to this otherwise solid piece!

From the front, it seems that this bathing suit just has regular spaghetti straps, but make sure to check out the back for the full effect. These straps cross over each other between the shoulder blades! These straps are the only thing that covers the upper back, the design scooping down toward the small of our back. Our favorite thing about these straps is that they’re actually adjustable! That’s two ways we can adjust this swimsuit now, while most other one-pieces have no adjustable features at all!

This bathing suit has removable cups, so we can stick to whatever makes us most comfortable, as well as moderate bottom coverage so we won’t feel overly exposed! Speaking of feeling overly exposed, this swimsuit is totally lined, so we don’t have to worry about using it for its actual purpose — swimming! It won’t turn sheer once it gets wet, and the ribbing will keep it from clinging to the wrong places!

This California Waves suit is currently available in four colors. For an updated classic, there’s black. For 2019 Baywatch vibes, we’re going to love the red version. Looking to channel or even outdo Barbie? Pink is the color for us! Lastly, there’s Deep Teal, a stunning blue that even the ocean itself will be envious of!

Even before this 50% off sale, shoppers were saying that we “can’t beat the price” when it comes to a high-quality, crazy-flattering swimsuit like this. So at this discounted price, we’re scoring big. Like, 10 out of 10 in a splash contest big. This swimsuit was created specifically for Macy’s, so this is the only place we can take advantage of this deal. What are we waiting for? It’s about time we got a tan already!

Not your style? Check out more from California Waves here and other swimwear available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



