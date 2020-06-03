Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you haven’t already, the time has come to pull out your denim shorts. It’s finally warm enough — consistently — and we know you’ve been waiting for what seems like decades to rock your cute summer looks once again. We finally made it, so what’s still holding you back?

We’re asking, but we think we might already have an idea as to what the answer could be. Even though denim shorts are a quintessential summer piece and we all love the look of them, actually wearing them, especially all day long, can be a different story. The way they tend to ride up, how they squeeze on our thighs every time we sit down, their stiff fabric — the more you think about them, the less appealing they become. You still want them to work though, so you keep looking for the right pair. And this time, you’ve found it!

Get the onlypuff Denim Hot Shorts starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

These frayed denim shorts are not your typical cut-offs. Not only do they have a totally edgy-chic look, the raw hem exuding a charming effortlessness, but they are actually made to be worn. The cotton-blend material is super stretchy, and if you check over on the sides, you’ll find split hems that offer extra movement and comfort!

While they have these incredible and unexpected features, these shorts also have some of your favorite features as well, such as belt loops, a zip fly with button closure and five-pocket style. We want to point out that we hear the pockets are deep too, making them actually functional. Most women’s pants pockets might as well label themselves as faux pockets, so this is a big plus for Us!

While we’re loving a classic blue denim pair with a frayed hem, there are actually over 30 different styles and shades available right now of these onlypuff shorts. There are colors ranging from black, to blue, to grey, to white — and even a couple accented with a star pattern! Want a more streamlined look? You’ll find a handful with clean hems and no distressing as well. There are some with multi-button closures too if that’s the style calling your name!

We don’t even have to tell you this, because you already know, but these shorts can be worn with pretty much any top in the world. Let them dress down a nice blouse or add a cool factor to an otherwise boring tee. They would obviously look adorable over a bathing suit on the boardwalk too. Meet you at the ice cream stand!

