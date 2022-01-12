7 Organizational Decor Items From Target for a TV-Worthy Home

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re viewing this year as a new start. It’s a chance to form healthy habits, to take on the passion projects we’ve been putting off and to revamp our wardrobe. One of the biggest and most important changes we want to make, however, is within our home. We desperately need to put together some storage solutions so we can stay organized all year long!

There’s nothing like a clean and well-organized home, but keeping it that way is tough, especially when you don’t have the proper storage for your belongings. Luckily, Target has some really great organizational decor for majorly affordable prices. We’re talking HGTV-worthy pieces that are here to make your life easier and your home more stylish. Check out our favorites below!

7 Organizational Decor Items at Target

1. Entryway

Farmhouse vibes! This Saracina Home wooden bench not only provides a place to sit, but it has multiple cubbies for storing shoes and more. We also love the little sliding door for helping to cover up some items. This bench is also on sale right now!

Check out more entryway organizational decor at Target!

2. Bins and Baskets

Whether you’re storing blankets in it in the living room, keeping toilet paper rolls in it in a bathroom or storing toys in it in a nursery, this Brightroom wire storage basket will add a modern and functional touch to any room. It’s an under-$40 find that could make a huge difference!

Check out more bins and baskets at Target!

3. Kitchen

No more shoving your cooking utensils into a drawer they don’t quite fit into. Grab this stunning Threshold holder instead. It’s gold, it’s pretty and it’s super convenient!

Check out more kitchen storage at Target!

4. Laundry

It feels like it’s some kind of secret, but doing laundry can actually be easy and quick when you have the right tools. This Brightroom laundry-sorting hamper lets you separate colors, whites and delicates, and it provides a wooden hanging bar for line-dry clothes or maybe for when you’re letting a stain treatment soak in!

Check out more laundry room organization at Target!

5. Wall Shelves

We love this Nexxt wall shelf because it offers a chance to display art or plants, but it also has hooks for hanging your keys, hat or coat, as well as a storage bin for sorting mail or maybe office supplies!

Check out more wall shelves at Target!

6. Cabinets

This locker-inspired Novogratz cabinet is everything: a pop of color, a conversation piece, a great storage solution and a nicely-priced find with great reviews. It comes in five colorways, so check them all out!

Check out more decorative cabinets at Target!

7. Ottomans

Nothing like getting organized and then putting your feet up to relax…using the same item! This beautiful, rounded Threshold ottoman has a storage space inside and will look so chic in your living room!

Check out more storage ottomans at Target!

Looking for more? Shop more storage and organization at Target here!

