Upgrade Your Puffer Coat Game With This Mixed-Material Jacket

Puffers are arguably the coat to wear this winter season! They’re both practical and incredibly chic thanks to some major modern style upgrades. We’ve seen oversized versions, puffers that come in interesting prints and even ones made out of faux leather.

We actually thought we had witnessed every iteration of the classic coat on the market already, but that changed when we spotted this amazing jacket from Orolay! It still has that quintessential puffer look, but also incorporates one of our other favorite cozy materials to rock in the winter — sherpa fleece!

Get the Orolay Women’s Fleece Puffer Down Jacket for $160 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This jacket instantly levels up any typical outerwear vibe thanks to its unique design. The front of the piece almost looks like you’re wearing a sherpa vest over your puffer coat! There are so many details that we’re obsessed with here, so let’s get to it — starting with the unexpected nylon and fleece combination.

The first layer and lining of the jacket are both made from your typical waterproof material, which is ideal for snowy or windy days — followed by panels of fleece on the front and back of the garment. We adore the fluffy touch that the sherpa gives this stunner, which makes it feel that much more fitting for the wintertime.

Naturally, we also have to highlight the pockets, as there are plenty for you to use! You’ll receive two vertical zip pockets, plus two square pockets on the front — and additional hidden hand pockets on the sides, bringing the grand total to six. You won’t even need to carry a purse with all of this storage! This coat comes equipped with a drawstring hood and offers zippers on the sides of the hem that you can use to increase your mobility.

The longer length is fantastic for that extra touch of warmth when it’s particularly frigid. Here’s the thing: These are just the starting points of why this jacket caught our eye. It’s clear that it’s one of the most stylish and practical puffers we’ve come across yet, so check it out for yourself!

