This Wildly Popular Phone Case Provides ‘Max Protection’ — On Sale for 56% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us have at least one friend or family member who takes risks when it comes to their cell phones. You know, the fearless-but-clumsy bestie, known for shattering their phone screen every few months. Perhaps it’s your favorite cousin who always has to use headphones because they’re afraid of scratching their face on a cracked screen protector — or maybe it’s you, the person who flat-out refuses to buy a phone case.

Scratching up your fingertips and frequent trips to the screen replacement kiosk at your local shopping mall just isn’t worth the hassle. The holidays are in full swing and it’s the ideal opportunity to help the loved ones in your life keep their personal items in tip-top shape — and it all begins with a sleek phone case up for grabs at a deep discount.

Get the OtterBox iPhone 14 Plus Commuter Series Case for just $18 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Otterbox iPhone 14 Plus Commuter Series case is made from recycled materials and features a pocket-friendly design with a secure grip. Bulky phone cases are a thing of the past, people! This lightweight case protects phones from drops and bumps and comes equipped with a dual thin layer.

Available in two-toned solid shades, this case also features port covers to prevent damage. Magnet-free, it’s also compatible with wireless charging ports. Best of all? The Commuter Series protects against drops three times the military standard.

Get the OtterBox iPhone 14 Plus Commuter Series Case for just $18 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

OtterBox is trusted for its durable cases and shoppers can’t get enough of them. One shopper dished on the trauma their phone has been through: “My phone has been dropped, thrown, stepped on, and hit by a ceiling fan.” Luckily for them, their phone, “never had a single crack.” Another reviewer called the case “sturdy, durable and protection,” and confirmed, “If you’re looking for a solid case, this is the one for you!”

There’s no denying it, cell phones are pricey investments which many of Us don’t take the best care of. Whether you’re shopping for your loved ones prone to breaking their top technology or yourself, snag this phone case for just $18 while the epic deal lasts!

See it: Get the OtterBox iPhone 14 Plus Commuter Series Case for just $18 (originally $40) at Amazon!

Still looking for something else? Explore more Cyber Week deals at Amazon here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us