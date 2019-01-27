Our Quest for Essential Over-the-Knee Boots Is Over and They’re on Sale

We do a ton of shopping here at Shop With Us and to be honest, we focus a lot on the essentials. Come every season, in between scooping up the latest trendy pieces and crossing off items on our ever-growing wish list, we spend an immense amount of time simply reassessing our basics.

We all know what the prerequisites for a rounded seasonal and ever year-round wardrobe are: Sandals, slides and slip-ons for warmer months as well as boots, booties and weatherproof footwear for the cold season. That also doesn’t include the sneakers we need for both athletic and casual situations as well as trendier options for wearing while out and about throughout the year.

Suffice to say, we really do have a lot of shopping to do every month of the year — and it’s warranted, too! Reconsidering potential upgrades for our go-to everything is constantly happening and understandable, given how often we rely on our basics.

So, could you blame us for our never-ending quest for the perfect over-the-knee boots for winter? Sure, we want boots to be practical but we also want to find a style that is made to last and functional to wear every day with confidence. Plus, there’s that whole keeping up with Fashion factor.

We found the boots that do it all and are guaranteed not to go out of style any time soon — which could save us from at least one search next year. Plus, these over-the-knee boots are on sale at Zappos!

See It: Grab the Vince Camuto Karita boots (originally $169) on sale for $152 at Zappos. Also available at Macy’s for $169.

The Vince Camuto Karita boots truly are just what we’ve been looking for. They’re functional, not too flashy to wear every day and can be worn in multiple scenarios. Plus, they have that trendiness we strive for when upgrading our basics.

These boots have an asymmetrical design and dual tonality of mixed materials. There’s genuine leather on the front portion of the shaft for a sleek design. But these are pull-on boots, so the stretchy back panel is for function but also can adjust for added comfort.

The Karita boots have a very subtle one-inch heel, making them comfortable for wearing on long days. The shaft hits just above the knee and thanks to that stretchy back, these aren’t the type of boots that cut off circulation while sitting. (Pro styling tip: Thanks to the stretch of these boots, they can fold easily at the tops to turn them into knee-high boots, too!

With a pull-on construction, these are basically classic riding boots with that modern (read: trendy) vibe. In fact, Vince Camuto is a brand much loved by celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Amy Adams and so many more.

The best part of these boots, aside from that It girl quality, is that they make styling a breeze. Almost every outfit imaginable works with these boots. For dressy occasions, they pair well with leather pants and dresses of all lengths. More casual situations call for jeans and leggings. Since they’re considered basic black boots, they can easily work at the office since they’re not wildly conspicuous.

As one of the most loved items at Zappos, reviewers agree that these boots are a great alternative to much pricier designer boots out there. But that doesn’t mean these boots are lacking in quality. Almost everyone noted that despite the affordable price tag, the Vince Camuto Karita boots feel and look really expensive, pointing out that these stay true to the sleek, chic look many desire.

Shoppers also said these boots were comfortable from the first wear. Many noted that these fit snugly but weren’t overly tight to the point of discomfort in the calf area. However, some did note that these shoes are a bit too tight in the foot area when paired with extra thick socks. Most noted that they did keep their feet warm, though, and were durable and withstood weather conditions. Some even said when they sized up a half or full size, they were a much better fit so be sure to consult the sizing guide.

One reviewer admitted to being hesitant about the stud detail at the top of the boot, but was pleasantly surprised with the way it looked in person.

Almost every reviewer mentioned how easy these were to style and worked so well with leggings, skinny jeans and everything in between. Many mentioned how despite being over-the-knee boots, they were polished enough to wear in even conservative professional environments and transitions well for nights out after work, too.

See It: Grab the Vince Camuto Karita boots (originally $169) on sale for $152 at Zappos. Also available at Macy’s for $169. Not your style? Check out other over-the-knee boots at Zappos!

