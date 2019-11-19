This Dreamy Denim Is the ‘Best Pair of Jeans’ Reviewers Own





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The one item in our wardrobes we constantly come back to is denim. It’s hard to think of anything else that looks — or feels — as good as a trusty pair of jeans. We can’t imagine our lives without them, but many out there have still yet to experience the magic of finding “the one.”

Having trouble finding your match? Step right up, and let Us guide everyone in the right direction — which is over to Nordstrom. The retailer is full of hidden gems, and right now, so many of them are majorly marked down. If you’re short on time and can’t navigate through all of the endless options, no problem — we’ve found a true gem. Introducing this perfect pair.

See it: Grab a pair of the PAIGE Transcend – Hoxton High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $189) now only $113 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

Anyone hoping to give their denim collection a major upgrade? If so, we highly recommend stepping right on into the PAIGE Transcend – Hoxton High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans. They have a bandwagon of over 400 reviewers who can’t stop raving about them — and we completely understand why. One reviewer says everything from “the fit to the fabric” is ideal — while another chimed in, calling them “the best jeans ever.”

This denim comes available in a medium-dark wash called Charing. We love how these pants can easily be dressed up or down at a moment’s notice and can even be worn throughout every single season! Aside from its sensational indigo shade, the design in itself is pretty spectacular.

PAIGE Transcend – Hoxton High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

Grab a pair of the PAIGE Transcend – Hoxton High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $189) now only $113 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

Let’s start with the leg-lengthening high-waist. Not only is it seriously flattering, but it smooths everything out. It starts with the higher-waist and ends with the ankle-grazing skinny leg. All in all? Perfection! In a matter of seconds, any (and every) leg will look long and lean — with absolutely no gym sessions required!

A handful of shoppers loved the “soft and stretchy” material, that accentuated their frames instead of clinging to them, while others were all about the “style factor.” This denim was perfect for anyone looking to highlight a brand-new pair of ankle booties or strappy sandals! Plus, the “great color and fit” didn’t hurt this denim’s case either. Yes, it’s pretty clear that our dream jean is right here!

See it: Grab a pair of the PAIGE Transcend – Hoxton High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans (originally $189) now only $113 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional PAIGE items, more jeans and women’s clothing on sale also available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!