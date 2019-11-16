Amazon Reviewers Say These Levi’s Skinnies Are the ‘Perfect Everyday Jeans’





The quest for the perfect pair of jeans is ruthless and stacked with sky-high obstacles everywhere we turn. In one direction there’s sagging denim — and in the other there’s an impossibly tight fit. We even experience both of these problems in just one pair of jeans sometimes!

Pretty much every clothing brand out there makes denim, so narrowing the choices down to find the perfect pair is a lengthy and arduous task. Well, it would be, at least — but we kind of did that part for you already. We found the best jeans from the best brand — and ordering a pair of these babies doesn’t even require shelling out the big bucks. They start under $30!

Get the Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny Jean starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

These Levi’s 711 jeans have hundreds and hundreds of reviewers gushing over everything about them. They say they’re magical — the perfect everyday jeans. Maybe the perfect jeans really do exist, after all! So many are complimenting the denim, calling it almost velvety — and loving how it has just the right amount of stretch but doesn’t sag. They’re so relieved to have found skinny jeans that are actually skinny and not just parading around as such, and can’t get over just how flattering this pair is. They’re even obsessed with smaller details like the spacing of the back pockets. In this case, we’re falling in love everywhere we turn!

These jeans are made of a stretchy cotton blend that’s slim through the hip and thigh and skinny down the leg so it hugs your body rather than constricting or pinching it. It has a mid-rise silhouette with a zip fly and button closure, as well as a traditional five-pocket styling. There are belt loops too! We’d never forget to accessorize.

Get the Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny Jean starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

These jeans are currently available in over 20 variations. There are light-wash options, dark-wash options, distressed options and even patterned options if you’re into leopard print — and who isn’t? They all have super fun names too, like Still Dreamin’ and Ready or Not. We know we’re ready!

To ensure your pair of 711 jeans “flatters, holds and lifts” the way it’s constructed to, make sure to check out the detailed size guide in the photos on Amazon. That way, as soon as your package arrives in the mail, you can slip these bottoms on and go show them off immediately!

Get the Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny Jean starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Levi’s here and other jeans available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!