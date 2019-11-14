The Sale on This Tory Burch Crossbody Is Legendary





They say not to wear white after Labor Day — an outdated style rule if you ask Us — but how about accessorizing with some ivory? Attach a top designer name to the wintry, off-white shade and we can’t imagine anyone objecting. If the fashion police are going to stop us on the street for this one, it’s going to be to give us an outstanding citizen award!

This bag is undeniably stylish no matter what time of year it is. First of all, it’s Tory Burch. That means there doesn’t even need to be a “second of all.” The Tory Burch name speaks for itself. We do want to add one very important detail, however, which is that this bag is 33% off right now — which means we’re saving over $100!

Get the Tory Burch Chelsea Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $358) for just $240 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say this Chelsea bag is “classic, pretty, sophisticated” and so easy to take from day to night. They “love everything about this bag” and take it everywhere, noting how “the size is perfect” for carrying all of their essentials. That obviously includes a wallet, phone and set of keys, but reviewers also listed a few other things that fit, including sunglasses and even a little water bottle!

This crossbody is made of a soft pebbled leather, its muted ivory color complementing any other shade in our ensemble. It features a magnetic flap closure embellished by Tory Burch’s signature logo medallion in gold — an essential that gives the bag new life. The adjustable crossbody strap brings this gold-tone hardware back into the picture too, as it’s part chain and part leather!

Get the Tory Burch Chelsea Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $358) for just $240 at Nordstrom!

This bag has an exterior slip pocket hiding on the back, featuring a magnetic closure to keep our belongings secure. This pocket is the perfect size for our phone and will keep it tucked safely away against our body. On the inside is the structured main compartment, along with one zip pocket and one slip pocket for some much-needed organization. We only want to lose one lip balm this winter — max!

We obviously want this Tory Burch bag for ourselves, but seeing that the holidays are so close, we’re in the giving spirit. This bag is such a great gift for any purse lover in your life. It’s easy to carry, it’s cute, it’s neutral and, you know, it’s Tory Burch! Again, the brand name speaks for itself. Careful though — this bag is so cute that it’s probably going to sell out super fast, so don’t wait until the last minute to order one!

Get the Tory Burch Chelsea Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $358) for just $240 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more Tory Burch here and other crossbody bags available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!