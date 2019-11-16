



Stop the presses, because oh my shoe — do we have a deal for you! Few designers out there can even attempt to compete with Tory Burch when it comes to fabulous, forever fashionable footwear — and for good reason. With boots like these, we couldn’t even ask for anything more!

These Tory Burch booties, originally priced just below $400, are on major sale right now — and we’re majorly freaking out. Like, this is major. Okay, you get it — these boots are over $130 off, bringing them down, down, down into the $200 range and straight into our shopping cart!

Get the Tory Burch Miller Bootie (originally $398) for just $267 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say the design of these Miller Booties is “gorgeous” and that they “will be a classic style for years to come.” They love the “really soft, smooth quality leather” and say the stitching detail is “magnificent.” They’re pointing out the versatility of these boots too, saying they’re “stunning with dress pants” and “fantastic with your perfect pair of going-out jeans.” One even said they took the top spot in every category, calling them: “The perfect pair of booties. The all-purpose booties! The most comfortable pair of booties!”

These rounded toe booties have a two-inch block heel and a smooth leather lining to match the sleek leather upper. The main accent is the polished, golden hardware logo — Tory Burch’s signature medallion — embellishing the outside of the shaft and adding a hint of glimmer and glamor. Meanwhile, on the inside of the shaft is a hidden zip closure for an easy on-and-off!

Get the Tory Burch Miller Bootie (originally $398) for just $267 at Nordstrom!

The shaft of this bootie rises up six inches, making it perfect for transitioning from fall into winter, since it will protect our ankles as the refreshing breezes turn into frigid winds. Down on the bottom is a durable rubber outsole, also perfect for when the pretty fallen leaves are replaced with icy sidewalks!

This bootie is currently available in three colors, though Corvino, a rich brown, and Dark Tiramisu, a caramel shade, are going fast. There’s also Perfect Black, which we’re relieved has more sizes because a black boot is our go-to during this time of year, of course! Seeing how fast the other two are selling, however, we’re going to want to grab this one fast — especially with it being marked down so low!

These boots can be worn with pretty much anything in our closet. Zip them up over a pair of leggings or skinny jeans, or let some cut-off denim hover just above. Try slipping on a pair of tights and a sweater dress too! We don’t have to store them away for when the temperatures start to crawl back up into warmer territories either. Put on a pair of mesh ankle socks and a romper for a super stylish springtime look. It’s all up to you!

Get the Tory Burch Miller Bootie (originally $398) for just $267 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Tory Burch here and other booties available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!