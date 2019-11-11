



Happy Singles Day! Oh, you thought we still had a few more weeks until the best holidays of the year arrived? Nope, one of our favorites is already here. Singles Day is all about celebrating oneself — and treating oneself, obviously. There are so many deals today, and when we throw all of the Veterans Day deals into the mix as well — we’re in shopping heaven!

Singles Day is the last big retail holiday before Black Friday, and we all know that Black Friday is complete and utter chaos — so this is a great way to snag all of the hottest deals before products start selling out left and right. Check out our favorite deals below!

Our Absolute Favorite Singles Day/Veterans Day Deal: Get first access to 30% off new Stuart Weitzman boot styles with code SWSINGLESDAY19 — 11/11 only!

The SW Fall 2019 boot collection is “designed for the modern woman” who is always on top of everything — from her job, to her personal life, to any best-dressed list. Classic silhouettes are taken to the next level with “futuristic-inspired” accents, the innovative metallic, shearling and print details ensuring that no one mistakes our footwear for anything other than Stuart Weitzman!

We’re not one-style-of-boots kind of shoppers over here, so sales like this are not something we take lightly. We need a lace-up pair, a heeled pair, an over-the-knee pair and most definitely a snake print pair! Stuart Weitzman has exceedingly perfect versions of all of the above, and you know we’re not walking away without that order confirmation email in our inbox. After all, what better way to stand tall and proud on Singles Day than in a pair of brand new boots?

Other Singles Day/Veterans Day Deals We Love:

Skinstore:

Use code SINGLES to enjoy 25% off your order for a limited time!

Plus, select your own gift when you spend $130!

iRobot:

Save up to $330 on the Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle! Offer ends November 16, 2019.

Save up to $210 on the Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle! Offer ends November 16, 2019.

Home Chef:

Get 50% off with code VETHC50! Offer ends November 12, 2019.



Yankee Candle:

Buy two Large Classic Jar or Tumbler Candles and get two free for a limited time! You save $59!



23andMe:

Get an Ancestry + Trait kit (originally $99) for just $79! Offer ends December 26, 2019.

Get a Health + Ancestry kit (originally $199) for just $99! Offer ends December 2, 2019.

Quay:

Get 22% off select sunnies and blue light glasses with code SINGLES22 for a limited time!

Avon:

Save up to 50% on select makeup, skincare and bath/body products for a limited time!

First Aid Beauty:

Take $11 off any order of $50 or more with code SNGL11 for a limited time!

PlushBeds:

Get $1,200 off Organic Latex Mattresses + up to $400 in free bedding! Offer ends November 11, 2019.

Credo Beauty:

Get 20% off nearly the entire site! Offer ends November 11, 2019.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

