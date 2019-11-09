21 Best Gifts for Women on Amazon Sure to Sell Fast This Holiday Season





Looking for a gift for a special lady in your life — even if that special lady is yourself? It’s never too early to start shopping, especially when there are so many incredible finds available right on Amazon!

Amazon has a huge selection of, well, everything — so here are 21 gifts we found that you’re going to want to check out before everyone else claims them first!

This Sherpa Sweatshirt That Feels Like a Cloud

With so many designs to choose from and over 700 reviewers obsessed with the impossibly soft material, this is a can’t-lose gift!

See it: Get the BTFBM Long-Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Sweatshirt for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This High-Tech Makeup Brush Cleaner

This USB-powered cleaner won’t only keep her brushes and skin clean, but it will also look so chic on her vanity!

See it: Get the Selene Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer Machine for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Cute and Handy Hair Towel

This microfiber hair towel may dry her locks 50% faster than a cotton towel, keeping it healthier and more vibrant!

See it: Get the Aquis Original Hair Towel starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Croc Crossbody in a Trendy Shape

We’re so obsessed with circular handbags lately — and embossed croc print is everything in fashion right now!

See it: Get The Lovely Tote Co. Canteen Purse Circle Crossbody Bag starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Candle That Smells Like Home

Whether she still lives in her hometown or across the country, this candle will invoke that familiar, sentimental feeling. Different versions for all 50 states!

See it: Get the Homesick Scented Candle for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Adorable Cactus Humidifier

This is such an amazing way to bring a little greenery into her room (or office) without worrying about it withering!

See it: Get the AmuseNd USB Cool Mist Humidifier with Night Light starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Phone Light for the Best Selfies Ever

This ring light makes sure she has the best, most flattering lighting for every selfie — pre-editing!

See it: Get the QIAYA Selfie Ring Light for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Chic Velvet Journal

Who knew notebooks could be so luxurious? The quality of this one is top-notch and the metallic touches are just gorgeous!

See it: Get the Printfresh Hardcover Velvet Journal starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Hot/Cold Therapy Eye Mask

De-puff in the mornings and relax before bed with this contoured eye mask!

See it: Get the Optix 55 Gel Eye Mask for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Colorful Metal Straw Set

Environmentally-friendly, colorful and easy to clean? We are so in!

See it: Get the VEHHE Stainless Steel Straw Set for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Holiday Lip Scrub and Balm Duo

Chapped lips are relentless, but this shiny set may leave them silky soft!

See it: Get the NUGG Let It Shine Gift Set for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Limited-Edition Hair Care Set

This cruelty-free holiday set from amika has everything she needs to not only look like a snack every day, but the whole dang meal!

See it: Get the amika Limited Edition Lookin Like A Snack Holiday Hair Care Set for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Pretty Pair of Colorful Earrings

The perfect accessory to go with her holiday outfit — available in 18 different colors!

See it: Get the Sterling Forever Resin Hoop Earrings for just $68 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Water Bottle That Reminds Her to Hydrate

She’s always trying to drink more water, and this smart bottle helps make it happen!

See it: Get the Hidrate Spark 2.0 Smart Water Bottle starting at $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Insanely Popular Bath Bomb Set

This bestselling bath bomb set has over 5,600 reviews and smells like heaven. Enough said!

See it: Get the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

These Appliquéd Fuzzy Slippers

With so many designs to choose from, we’re going to need to stock up on these cozy slippers!

See it: Get the Snoozies Classic Splitz Applique Slipper Socks for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste

Toothpaste: weird gift or best gift ever? This bottle is basically decor for her bathroom sink, and the pump is amazingly convenient!

See it: Get the Rael Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste (Two-Pack) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Clean, Highly-Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette

We can’t go wrong with jane iredale, and these crease-resistant shades are going to give our special lady the most stunning holiday glam!

See it: Get the jane iredale Eye Shadow Kit for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This High-Quality, Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat

This non-toxic yoga mat is created with zero waste in the production process, so she can rest in Shavasana without worry!

See it: Get the Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat starting at just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Spinning Makeup/Skincare Organizer

This organizer helps clean up the clutter so every last lipstick or mist is easy to find!

See it: Get the Jerrybox Makeup Organizer starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Warm and Versatile Winter Scarf

Pick a plaid and she can wear this scarf around her neck or like a shawl. It’s big enough that she can even use it as a blanket!

See it: Get the American Trends Women’s Fall Winter Scarf for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Explore the rest of Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!