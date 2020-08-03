This Cheeky Monokini Is Every Stylish Beach Babe’s Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all gone through phases with swimsuits. For many of us, we grew up wearing one-pieces, switched over to bikinis when we got older, and reverted back to one-pieces over the past couple of years as they reemerged in the fashion world. “Reverted” feels like a negative word though. It’s not that we went back to the full-coverage, shapeless Speedos of our youth — this time around, we discovered the beauty of monokinis, and we’re never looking back!

Monokinis are the perfect middle ground between bikinis and one-pieces. They are ultimately one piece, but they feature cutouts and details that make them look like a bikini. Many people find them to be the most flattering swimsuit style out there, and we have to say we’re on the same boat, especially when it comes to bathing suits like this one!

Get the Paitluc One-Piece Monokini Swimsuit starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This monokini has triangle cups with removable padding, as well as wide, over-the-shoulder straps and a bowknot accenting the center. It’s more than just a stylish detail though. You can actually tie and re-tie it, adjusting it for the perfect fit. You won’t need to untie it every time you need get dressed or undressed though — that’s what the hook-and-eye clasp in the back is for!

Under the chest, you’ll find a triangular cutout detail on the upper part of the stomach, with the high-waisted bottom portion reaching just up above the belly button. This style not only lets you show a little skin, but it’s incredibly flattering and visually cinches your silhouette!

The bottom section of this swimsuit has a trendy high-leg cut and is just a little cheeky. You’ll be covered up, but not too covered up, and you can trust that this is the type of swimsuit that will stay properly in place on your body, whether you’re soaking up the sun’s rays on the sand or splashing around in the (hopefully warm) ocean water.

This monokini is currently available in four colors: yellow, black, green and pink. There’s also a sequin version with a slightly different cut available on the same page, as well as a totally different black one-piece if you’re looking for a couple of different styles that will help bring out your inner beach babe!

